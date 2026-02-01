Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

25 Comments

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
2h

What an idiot. There are no such things as "pandemics", no such thing as GoF hobgoblins and there was no "covid pandemic."

There was no pandemic. By perpetuating the terms of "Pandemic", Campbell et al accepts the false assumptions of the criminals who ran the covid racketeering operation and reifyies the Big Lie that there was such a thing. In doing so he is by default covering up the crimes of what actually happened in the hospitals and nursing homes, and covering up the staged events that created the illusion of a medical emergency and providing cover for those who designed and executed this operation.

Beyond that perpetuating the lie that there was a pandemic (all pandemics are fictions) justifies the “pandemic preparedness industry” through which Big Pharma Corporations and their investors can keep siphoning trillions from taxpayers via public/private partnerships- the public foots the bill, the private sector reaps the profits.

This bogus pandemic fairy tale needs to be confronted head on in the "health freedom movement" as those with the biggest audiences by and large keep reinforcing the "pandemic" narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of future "emergency measures."

There was no pandemic ever- there is no "lab leak"- there is no "unique viral pathogen"- there is no "China Virus"- there is no "bioweapon"- There is no "There" there.

It is all fraud piled on top of fraud. The only pandemic that occurred was one of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.

The official narrative of "Covid" is fiction- all facets of it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by biologyphenom and others
Ned's avatar
Ned
2h

I don't care what 'Dr.' John Campbell says or thinks.

On the other hand, I guess he has a following & he can have an influence, regardless if I deem him a twit.

Reply
Share
6 replies by biologyphenom and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture