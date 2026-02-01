NEW|'Dr' John Campbell-The Next Pandemic
Nipah Virus and gain of function lab leaks.
John Campbell on Youtube asks- Is Nipah virus the next pandemic? as the WHO list Nipah virus as an epidemic threat requiring urgent research and development action, including vaccines. The ‘Nipah virus’ can infect dogs, cats, goats, horses and sheep.
‘‘It’s not melodrama to say this (gain of function Nipha) could kill 50% of human beings.’’ @16mins 20s
I’m mainly highlighting this video to show what the top comment is (with 71 replies) and one which i whole heartedly agree with.
Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries
I have sent John a dozens of emails the past 12 months with numerous official reveals stated under oath from both Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries (every clip below and more) which exposes what was really going on from the Spring of 2020 only for everything to be ignored. I believe this evidence provides the only real chance to prevent a repeat of the ‘COVID’ years and achieving any sort of accountability.
Why would someone as a prominent critic not want to expose these suppressed facts to millions? John’s 17 minute Nipha virus video has already been seen by nearly half a MILLION people.
How also can you claim to be following the evidence...wherever it leads whilst ignoring the gold standard in evidence gathering? Evidence to help stop more WHO panicdemic declarations, lockdowns etc Maybe i have just answered my own question.
What an idiot. There are no such things as "pandemics", no such thing as GoF hobgoblins and there was no "covid pandemic."
There was no pandemic. By perpetuating the terms of "Pandemic", Campbell et al accepts the false assumptions of the criminals who ran the covid racketeering operation and reifyies the Big Lie that there was such a thing. In doing so he is by default covering up the crimes of what actually happened in the hospitals and nursing homes, and covering up the staged events that created the illusion of a medical emergency and providing cover for those who designed and executed this operation.
Beyond that perpetuating the lie that there was a pandemic (all pandemics are fictions) justifies the “pandemic preparedness industry” through which Big Pharma Corporations and their investors can keep siphoning trillions from taxpayers via public/private partnerships- the public foots the bill, the private sector reaps the profits.
This bogus pandemic fairy tale needs to be confronted head on in the "health freedom movement" as those with the biggest audiences by and large keep reinforcing the "pandemic" narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of future "emergency measures."
There was no pandemic ever- there is no "lab leak"- there is no "unique viral pathogen"- there is no "China Virus"- there is no "bioweapon"- There is no "There" there.
It is all fraud piled on top of fraud. The only pandemic that occurred was one of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.
The official narrative of "Covid" is fiction- all facets of it.
I don't care what 'Dr.' John Campbell says or thinks.
On the other hand, I guess he has a following & he can have an influence, regardless if I deem him a twit.