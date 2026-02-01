Introduction

John Campbell on Youtube asks- Is Nipah virus the next pandemic? as the WHO list Nipah virus as an epidemic threat requiring urgent research and development action, including vaccines. The ‘Nipah virus’ can infect dogs, cats, goats, horses and sheep.

‘‘It’s not melodrama to say this (gain of function Nipha) could kill 50% of human beings.’’ @16mins 20s

I’m mainly highlighting this video to show what the top comment is (with 71 replies) and one which i whole heartedly agree with.

Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries

I have sent John a dozens of emails the past 12 months with numerous official reveals stated under oath from both Scottish and UK COVID-19 inquiries (every clip below and more) which exposes what was really going on from the Spring of 2020 only for everything to be ignored. I believe this evidence provides the only real chance to prevent a repeat of the ‘COVID’ years and achieving any sort of accountability.

Why would someone as a prominent critic not want to expose these suppressed facts to millions? John’s 17 minute Nipha virus video has already been seen by nearly half a MILLION people.

How also can you claim to be following the evidence...wherever it leads whilst ignoring the gold standard in evidence gathering? Evidence to help stop more WHO panicdemic declarations, lockdowns etc Maybe i have just answered my own question.

