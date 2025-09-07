Introduction

‘Make Britain healthy again’

Cardiologist Dr.Aseem Malhotra’s full speech at the Reform UK party conference September 6th 2025. The main topic of discussion the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 ‘vaccines.’ Dr.Malhotra was one of the first people in the UK to take two doses of the Covid vaccine and promote them on television. 1

Epidemic of misinformed doctors and patients.

Influence of ‘big pharma.’ Regulators collude with industry.

Risk of ‘COVID vaccines’ 2-4x more serious than ‘COVID.’

Cancers of the Royal Family could be due to vaccination.

mRNA vaccines have likely seriously harmed/killed millions globally.

Bill Gates top funder of WHO and made $0.5billion in investments.

‘‘It is highly likely not a single person should have been injected with what is more better described as a gene therapy than a vaccine.’’

Thoughts

The good doctor speaks highly about real world gold standard evidence…yet…for 2 years has ignored THE gold standard of evidence gathering occuring in the UK at our biggest ever public inquiries. Why? Because it calls into question there was ever a pandemic of a novel respiratory pathogen killing anyone to begin with. A reminder Reform want to the UK out of the ECHR which exposed the care homes crimes carried out during lockdown.

‘‘Ancient wisdom teaches us that evil is rooted in ignorance…but what’s worse than ignorance? The illusion of knowledge..that means that barriers to the truth are often more psychological than they are intellectual.’’ - Dr.Aseem Malhotra

Dr.Malhotra has 690,000 followers on X. Share this link with him if you feel the events of Spring 2020 should be part of critic discussions and not relegated into an abyss.

