Introduction

The Chief Executive of Scottish Care Dr.Donald Macaskill speaks to BBC Radio Scotland breakfast about the flu outbreak and how will care homes respond.

‘‘At the same time last year we actually had more people in the care sector dying routinely because of frailty and other conditions than we do at the moment.’’

‘‘We cannot have and will not tolerate blanket bans of the like we saw during the COVID pandemic.’’

‘‘We don’t want to get to a situation where masks are being worn routinely because that causes real difficulty with communcation particularly a population who maybe living with dementia and other neurological conditions.’’

‘‘We cannot go back to the mistakes which were made during the pandemic.’’

Thoughts

Although Dr.Macaskill rejects the blanket restrictions which were in place during lockdown 2020 in practise much of the same policies are still in effect.

‘Live outbreaks’ initiate immediate restrictions.

PPE use encouraged.

Staff wear ‘enhanced PPE’ during ‘outbreaks’.

Anne’s Law allows ONE named individual to visit at all times.

More empahasis on EARLIER vaccinations for social care staff.

Highlights of Dr.Macaskill’s TWO powerful evidence sessions at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry can be viewed at the following links. 1 2

End