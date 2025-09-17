NEW|Dr.Naomi Wolf's life threatened for mentioning Scottish COVID-19 inquiry
Startling revelations on social media revisited.
Introduction
Many thanks tofor retrieving these tweets after i recalled this exchange with when on Twitter.
This may explain the popular covid critic ‘alt media’ silence over the world’s only official COVID-19 inquiry to reveal the truth to the lockdown which has so far heard evidence from 364 witnesses over the last 2 years. These tweets show how Dr.Wolf after drawing attention to the evidence was threatened and gaslit which resulted in the inquiry never being mentioned again!
X-link
Slaynews article
X-link
Paramedic Robert Pollock’s testimony can be viewed in more detail here and an in- depth compilation of DNACPR testimony from Scottish inquiry here which is now supported with even more evidence from the UK COVID-19 inquiry.
Thoughts
Who was this well known pharma shill and why did Naomi immediately back down upon being threatened? Should you not do the opposite? Isn’t she a fearless freedom fighter who just spoke at the EU parliament? and why the lack of focus by critics on the confirmed lockdown crimes which preceeded the mRNA injections?
Thanks for stopping by.
Like, share and comment if you care.
End
I think Wolf did it to get more followers.... I used to be a follower at the beginning but now see she is also just another player just like Yeadon, Kirsch, Malone, etc..... she has been wasting all this time and money from the start and she has gotten nowhere....just like the other "freedom fighters".... look where Jessica Rose just flew to AGAIN... what a waste of her subscribers' money and time... she wrote THREE substacks about it because she couldn't include ALL The photos.... https://jessicar.substack.com/p/brownstone-institute-event-at-polyface
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/my-recent-trip-in-photos
https://jessicar.substack.com/p/some-more-photo-journalism
Do you really think Unacceptable went purely on subscribers donations? She's obviously very well funded in "other" ways.
I couldn't believe the list of Brownstone (is the name a homage to BlackRock?) contributors. It's like a list of the unholy.