‘Module 7 analysed 44,775 stories related to Covid-19 test, trace and isolate system. This included 36,879 stories from England, 3,665 from Scotland, 3,783 from Wales and 1,973 from Northern Ireland.’

There were some very revealling remarks, highlighted below, followed by a short video of other remarks.

Harms of testing

Feedback of a mother caring for her autistic son.

COVID or a cold or flu?

No test=no COVID

Other feeback highlights

Testing positive without symptoms.

COVID fear.

Dying alone.

Fines.

Government officials breaking the rules.

The full 106 page ‘Every Story Matters’ document can be viewed here.

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry July 2023

At the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry Dr.Ashley Croft’s analysis as to the effectiveness of the £37 BILLION test, trace and isolate system was laid bare and like all other ‘COVID mitigations’ put in place since lockdown it is yet another case of all health and economic harm for no public health benefit.

