In 2021 and throughout 2022 the Scottish Parliament COVID-19 Recovery Committee sought views on the following questions:

Has the public health emergency shifted from COVID-19 deaths to deaths from non-COVID-19 conditions? Is there evidence that patients are now presenting in a more acute condition? What accounts for the deaths from non-COVID-19 conditions? Is there enough of a strategic focus on the indirect health impacts of the pandemic? What are the realistic options open to the government in addressing the indirect health impact of the virus in winter 2021/22?

The call for views closed on Friday, 7 January 2022. The Committee held its final meeting on 29 June 2023.

Excess deaths scandal

Despite one third of all replies citing serious COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ harm or concerns in relation to excess deaths, this was ignored from subsequent analysis.

You can read more about excess deaths consultation responses here.

Letter from the Convener to the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, Scottish Government, 28 April 2022

Link to letter.

‘‘Dr Francisco Perez-Reche indicated that from May 2021 to Dec 2021, excess deaths from non-COVID conditions were statistically significant. This was confirmed by Public Health Scotland who told the Committee in the period January-March 2021 there was a substantial excess in all-causes of deaths, but this was almost entirely due to COVID-19 deaths. However, from July 2021 onwards the pattern changed, with almost all causes of death being in excess.’’

Delays in treatment were suggested as a factor in sudden deaths and a contributor to the excess deaths figure. This was most commonly raised in relation to GP services but also in relation to other parts of the patient journey, including—

Ambulance services.

Diagnostics.

Planned operations

Planned treatments.

The full Scottish Government response can be read here.

Thoughts

If a significant number of the Scottish public are responding to public inquiries and those responses are then completely ignored by elected members of parliament who’s interests do they really serve?

A reminder Scots injured from ‘COVID vaccines’ were actually thrown out of the Scottish Parliament for raising awareness.

