LOCKDOWN HARMS on vulnerable children
Extended highlights from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry outline the horrific toll of lockdown restrictions on the most vulnerable.
Warning:The following testimonies contain details of an extremely harrowing nature.
Introduction
PAMIS were designated as Core Participants in the Scottish Covid 19 Inquiry in 2023 ensuring that the voices of people with a profound learning and multiple disabilities (PMLD) and their families in Scotland, who were adversely impacted, were heard. PAMIS have also highlighted that for many the response to ‘the pandemic’ is still impacting those in need, not least in the lack of support, interventions and day services.
Speakers
Amber Galbraith KC for PAMIS (24 Oct 2023)
Rachel Holt solicitor for Kirsty Solman, families of children with additional support needs (24 Oct 2023)
Simon Crabb solicitor for PAMIS-closing statements (28 Jun 2024)
Consequences of LOCKDOWN not ‘COVID’
Abandoned
Suicide pacts
Life long adverse impacts
Crucial healthcare services withdrawn
Irretrievable loss of skills
Is this evidence of protecting the vulnerable? MSPs must think so as they have remarkably retained powers to repeat more lockdowns in future.
Reporting
Even in Sept 2024 i could find no ‘alternative’ media articles of these powerful testimonies. I’ll never be able to wrap my head around why the vocal lockdown/COVID sceptics from 2020 have ignored all this and continue to ignore it.
The one BBC report from 24 October 2023 completely excludes the testimony by PAMIS and Kirsty Solman group with the latter only briefly covered in the Herald but much more competently (give credit where due) by Daniel Sanderson in the Telegraph.
All individual testimonies can be seen in more detail within my substack.
