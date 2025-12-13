Introduction

I thought it was worth highlighting this extraordinary exchange at First Minister’s questions with jaw dropping comments made by the First Minster in light of what has been revealled in graphic detail at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry since October 2023.

First Minister’s Questions-Mercedes Villalba

Palestine Action.

‘‘Will (the First Minister) join me in opposing ANY curtailing of human rights, intimidation, discrimination and victimisation of those who oppose genocide?’’

-Mercedes Villalba

‘‘On the question of human rights and the liberties of individuals i am a VERY STRONG supporter of human rights. I have DEEP ANXIETIES about what i am hearing about the consideration that has been given to CURTAILING the application and the scope of the ECHR.’’

‘‘I think the obligation to observe the ECHR has been one of the GREAT developments during my life-time.’’

-First Minister John Swinney

Source Scottish Parliament TV @12: 44

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry health and social sare hearings closing statements 27-28 Jun 2024 1

Just some of the evidence below. To this day, unreported 17 months on by any news media.

Bereaved Relatives Group Skye

Human rights abused. (Articles, 2, 3 and 8 of the ECHR).

‘‘Some witnesses speak of concerns around the apparent misuse of DNACPR notices, this directly engages article 2 of the European convention and is a matter of GRAVE CONCERN.’’

‘‘Witnesses decscribed the NEGLECT of residents and their environment… the lack of basic hygiene, issues around food safety, residents being injured as a result of being unattended..

..The extent of the deterioration may have breached the article 3 rights of residents.’’

‘‘The approach to LOCKDOWN was nothing short of a CALLOUS DISREGARD of people’s right to family life.’’

‘‘The impact on residents mental health and physical well-being was DEVASTATING.’’

-Shelagh McCall KC. Bereaved Relatives Group Skye. 2

Closing statement Care Home Relatives Scotland

No human rights.

’’The pandemic showed people didn’t have human rights.’’

-Simon Crabb. Solicitor. Care Home Relatives Scotland. 3

‘‘The restrictions faced by care home residents, in particular the lack of meaningful contact with loved ones, caused significant mental and physical distress, and is likely to have contributed in a number of cases to cognitive and emotional decline..

…and even death.’

-Care Home Relatives Scotland. Paragraph 16 of closing statement

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. Lockdown and restrictions hearings 1 Oct 2025

Below a list of human rights abused or even removed in Scotland because of the political decision taken by MSPs to lockdown under the Coronavirus Act.

Article 2- The right to life. Article 3- Prohibition of torture and inhuman or degrading treatment. Article 4- Prohibition of slavery. Article 5- Right to liberty and security. Articles 6 and 7- The right to a fair trial no punishment without law. Article 8- The respect for private and family life. Article-9- Freedom of thought, conscience and religion. Article 10- Freedom of expression. Article 11-Freedom of assembly and association. Article 14- Prohibition of discrimination. Protocol 1, article 2- Right to education.

‘‘Some of these rights allow for NO LIMITATIONS they are ABSOLUTE. Examples of that would be the right to life, article 2 and freedom from torture and slavery articles 3 and 4.’’

-Professor Nicole Busby, Professor in Human Rights, Equality and Justice, University of Glasgow 4

Source ; Freedom Podcast X

Thoughts

Mr.Swinney did not even cast a vote in 2020 with regards to the draconian Coronavirus Scotland Act but in 2022 made sure these civil libery destroying totalitarian human rights depriving powers (only ever meant to be temporary) remained PERMANENTLY on the books in Scotland. Ms.Villalba became a Labour MSP May 2021 and voted against the renewal. 1

Why have Scottish parliamentarians across all political parties said absolutely nothing over the now confirmed human rights abuses and associated severe harms inflicted on Scots from their lockdown policies?

7 ‘political prisoners’ allegedly of Palestine Action held under special terrorism conditions at risk of death lacking human rights for less than 8 weeks = Outrage

50,000 Scottish care home residents held for 2 years, terrorised of covid, imprisoned and discriminated against without ANY human rights with many dying from brutal restrictions under claims of pandemia = Tumbleweed

It very much appears to be the case human rights abuses ARE acceptable when MSPs inflict it on their fellow citizens for their own good!

A reminder SNP currently lead the polls in Scotland for the 2026 election.

