From ‘COVID’ to ‘climate crisis’. There is no excuse for this irresponsible fear mongering by politicians, the statistics are very easy to read and understand. MSPs are clearly in full knowledge of them therefore is this yet more proof an agenda outwith facts and reality being implemented? More about why this is going on here.

‘‘I think this is an indication (a wildfire risk warning March 2025) of the serious effects of climate change that we are now experiencing in our society.’’

-First Minister John Swinney

Weather

Current weather forecast as politicians just last week spoke about extreme wildfire warnings being put in place from the 21st March.

‘‘SCOTLAND could suffer thunder, hail and snow showers tomorrow.’’

Dumfries

With regards to Mr.Carson’s constituency of Dumfries and Galloway once can see no disastrous change in the amount of grassland fires being recorded since records began. Slightly less in 2023 than in 2010.

Scottish Fire and Rescue statistics 1990-2023-24

Taken directly from SFRS website, it clearly shows that despite claims of a climate emergency with dangerous rising temperatures this has actually resulted in Scots becoming safer from fires. I have plotted a line at 2019 when Scotland became the first country in the world to declare a climate emergency.

NB: The population of Scotland has increased by 500,000 since 1990.

Record low deaths since 2019.

‘‘In 2023-24, there were 42 fatal fire casualties, down from 43 last year. This is consistent with the ten-year average for fatal fire casualties, which is also 42.’’

Record low total fires since 2019.

‘‘In 2023-24, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended 24,060 fires, down from 26,828 last year (10.3% decrease).’’

Grassland fires

No adverse impact from advertised rising temperatures.

Flooding

Iropnically flooding occurs due to burst water pipes from LOW temperatues. Poorly maintained water infrastructure is also likely to be a factor. Again, there is no proof in the data of anything unusual occuring that could be connected to a climate emergency.

‘‘Flooding incidents have decreased substantially this year, with 3,145 flooding incidents in 2022-23 and 1,896 in 2023-24 (39.7% decrease). Last year saw an unusually high flooding figure compared to the previous years. ‘‘

Climate change?

More than half of all fires are started deliberately.

‘‘In 2023-24, there were 13,426 fires recorded as being deliberately set; this is 55.8% of all fires.’’

Fires that would be associated with climate change 75% of these are started deliberately and it is noted:

‘‘There is no clear overall long-term trend for all secondary fires.’’

Most deaths and casualities occur within dwellings and not in the environment.

‘‘Fire casualties and fire fatalities often occur in dwelling fires.’’

Electrical appliances are the main source of ignition resulting in death.

‘‘Cooking appliances has consistently been the main source of ignition in accidental dwelling fires since this series began (2009-10).’’

A massive 50% DECREASE in total fire incidents since 1990

Despite claims of a dangerously warming planet the data suggests this is not a problem but a benefit.

Thoughts

It is quite outrageous how claims of a climate crisis in Scotland are being allowed to proliferate unchallenged given the implications because by defintion they are conspiracy theory.

noun; ‘‘Hypothetical speculation that is untrue or outlandish.’’

I’ll finish with UK wide data.

Maybe someone should start a campaign to send rolls of tin foil to MSPs in the Scottish parliament? I’m sure they would not go unused.

The impressive full SFRS dataset can be viewed here.

