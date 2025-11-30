Biologyphenom

Douglas Brodie
10hEdited

Common sense words from Russell Finlay, but at least 15 years too late. The Tory Party “heirs to Blair” enthusiastically carried on Labour’s ruinous Climate Change Act policies from when they took over from Labour in 2010 until they were ousted by Labour in July 2024.

Prime Minister Theresa May introduced the even more onerous “Net Zero by 2050” target in June 2019.

They banned domestic fracking in 2019: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-ends-support-for-fracking?utm_source=chatgpt.com.

They introduced the “windfall” tax (the Energy Profits Levy) which started the ruination of North Sea oil and gas in May 2022: https://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/CBP-9578/CBP-9578.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com.

They introduced mandatory mandates for the adoption of EVs by 2030 and heat pumps by 2035.

Their party currently contains 49 out of 119 MP members of the far-left Conservative Environmental Network who would most probably seek to scupper any unwinding of Net Zero.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s blatant lies on climate prompted to me to post this rant in Aug 2022: https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-other-big-con-net-zero-climate

The Conservative Party has also shown itself to be totally untrustworthy through their malfeasances on the Covid “plandemic” and the war in Ukraine. They are nothing more than deep state puppets, as are the rest of the Uniparty. They all need to be swept away.

Roy McIntosh
7h

All politicians tarred wae the same evil brush!

