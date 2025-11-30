Introduction

Questions from Russell Findlay MSP, leader of the Scottish Conservatives which outlinines the disastrous impacts of net zero policy in Scotland.

Highlights

Households can be fined £15,000 if they refuse to ditch gas boilers.

Thousands of job losses with many more at risk.

Net Zero policies driving a national emergency.

An estimated £13 billion loss to the economy.

‘‘Scotland’s oil and gas infrastructure is being DECIMATED because of Government policies.’’

‘‘Scotland’s oil and gas industry is being DESTROYED before our eyes. The Labour and SNP Governments are causing this to happen because it suits their net zero agenda.’’

‘‘1,000 jobs will be lost EVERY MONTH until 2030…this is a NATIONAL EMERGENCY.’’

‘‘Unless SNP and Labour change course Scotland’s WORLD LEADING oil and gas sector will be WIPED OUT ENTIRELY… NEVER to return.’’

-Russell Findlay

‘‘Any new oil and gas developments have got to pass a climate compatability assessment.’’

-John Swinney

The full debate can be viewed here.

Please share this information if you think it is important.

End