NEW|First Minister's Questions|20 Nov 2025
Questions from Russell Findlay on Net Zero and the impacts for households and the oil and gas industry.
Introduction
Questions from Russell Findlay MSP, leader of the Scottish Conservatives which outlinines the disastrous impacts of net zero policy in Scotland.
Highlights
Households can be fined £15,000 if they refuse to ditch gas boilers.
Thousands of job losses with many more at risk.
Net Zero policies driving a national emergency.
An estimated £13 billion loss to the economy.
‘‘Scotland’s oil and gas infrastructure is being DECIMATED because of Government policies.’’
‘‘Scotland’s oil and gas industry is being DESTROYED before our eyes. The Labour and SNP Governments are causing this to happen because it suits their net zero agenda.’’
‘‘1,000 jobs will be lost EVERY MONTH until 2030…this is a NATIONAL EMERGENCY.’’
‘‘Unless SNP and Labour change course Scotland’s WORLD LEADING oil and gas sector will be WIPED OUT ENTIRELY…NEVER to return.’’
-Russell Findlay
‘‘Any new oil and gas developments have got to pass a climate compatability assessment.’’
-John Swinney
The full debate can be viewed here.
Common sense words from Russell Finlay, but at least 15 years too late. The Tory Party “heirs to Blair” enthusiastically carried on Labour’s ruinous Climate Change Act policies from when they took over from Labour in 2010 until they were ousted by Labour in July 2024.
Prime Minister Theresa May introduced the even more onerous “Net Zero by 2050” target in June 2019.
They banned domestic fracking in 2019: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-ends-support-for-fracking?utm_source=chatgpt.com.
They introduced the “windfall” tax (the Energy Profits Levy) which started the ruination of North Sea oil and gas in May 2022: https://researchbriefings.files.parliament.uk/documents/CBP-9578/CBP-9578.pdf?utm_source=chatgpt.com.
They introduced mandatory mandates for the adoption of EVs by 2030 and heat pumps by 2035.
Their party currently contains 49 out of 119 MP members of the far-left Conservative Environmental Network who would most probably seek to scupper any unwinding of Net Zero.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s blatant lies on climate prompted to me to post this rant in Aug 2022: https://metatron.substack.com/p/the-other-big-con-net-zero-climate
The Conservative Party has also shown itself to be totally untrustworthy through their malfeasances on the Covid “plandemic” and the war in Ukraine. They are nothing more than deep state puppets, as are the rest of the Uniparty. They all need to be swept away.
All politicians tarred wae the same evil brush!