Labour leader Anas Sarwar raises UK COVID-19 inquiry and John Swinney deliberately deleting evidence.

Lockdown hospital discharge policy.

‘‘The most devastating decision made by Ministers was to send COVID positive and untested patients into care homes.’’

‘‘Over 4,000 people died ‘WITH COVID’ in care homes and this is now being investigated by the police.’’

-Anas Sarwar

Hopefully the police will question the notion ‘COVID positive’ patients seeded a novel virus into care homes which then directly resulted in thousands of excess deaths March-May 2020 with no other factors at play because now at their disposal are dozens of powerful first hand accounts given to the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry where witnesses describe catastrophic policy harms not viral.

It has also been widely acknowledged the brutal, human rights depriving public ‘health’ policies discriminated against and inflicted the most damage upon already very frail residents (with dementia) who then died the most.

‘In April (2020) people like me questioned the appropriateness of lockdown with no end in sight..

‘‘Certainly into the EARLY months of the SUMMER we were seeing that this is causing MORE HARM to individuals..both families and to individual residents. ’’

‘‘People were clinically deteriorating because of the absence of family and normal activity.’’

-Dr.Donald Macaskill. Chief Executive Scottish Care. Scottish COVID-19 inquiry 22 March 2024

Factors not being discussed in parliament;

Prolonged isolation. 1

Dehydration and starvation. 2

No GPs to care homes. 3

No ambulances to care homes. 4

Medical discrimination. 5

Blanket DNACPR notices in care homes. 6

No human rights in care homes. 7

90% of care home residents placed on end of life drugs regardless of symptoms. 8

And here is what brave bereaved relatives still battling for justice have to say about ‘the pandemic’ in 2025 with some disturbing new details recently revealled prior to Mr.Bill Jolly's father’s passing.

The Scottish COVID-19 inquiry demonstrates just how fake the Scottish Parliament is as surely if any MSP truly represented the best interests of the Scottish people they would be in deep shock about what ordinary Scots have stated really happenend during lockdown? Instead, wall to wall silence. Not one of 129 ‘right honourable’ members will say a word. All continuing to hide behind the threat posed to the nation by ‘COVID.’

A final note that 16 MONTHS on still no media reports on the following eg; An Article 3 ECHR breach could indicate crimes against humanity have been carried out, at a bare minimum, Article 3 abuses confirm a very serious disregard of human rights.

