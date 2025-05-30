Biologyphenom

Wiley Wonker
1hEdited

Why does Nobody talk of Simple C02 Facts.

No figures are kept for excess Deaths for the Summer only Winter

Concentration of C02 today in Scotland today 430ppm https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/chem/surface/level/overlay=co2sc/orthographic=-6.15,51.30,2210/loc=-3.605,57.279

C02 is Plant food thriving at 1,200 and 1,500 https://enviroliteracy.org/what-is-a-safe-co2-level-for-plants/#:~:text=The%20optimal%20and%20safe%20CO2,1%2C500%20parts%20per%20million%20(ppm)

Green House Growers in the Netherlands inject C02 for rapid plant growth as do Other Growers ;)

That 400 ppm is actually dangerously low is a fact the alarmists keep avoiding and suppressing. Below 150 ppm, plant-life dies off on a massive scale. https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/

Do humans breathe out carbon dioxide? Yes, we use 5% of the oxygen we breath in to increase the CO₂ concentration by nearly 4 percent points, i.e., 40,000 PPM. That's a hundredfold increase!

https://www.omnicalculator.com/ecology/co2-breathing-emission

Submarine CO2 levels are limited to about 5,000ppm, which is significantly above what would be acceptable in a building but below the level that would have long-term health implications for the crew.

https://www.cibse.org/knowledge-research/knowledge-portal/cibse-case-study-ventilation-in-a-submarine/#:~:text=CO2%20levels%20are%20limited%20to,health%20implications%20for%20the%20crew.

The Space Station i believe is 6,000ppm

With C02 levels coming out of our mouths at 40.000ppm seems we are on a loosing Battle.

Unless of course THEY HAVE A PLAN FOR THAT.

Well according to Billy Boy they have Vaccines and Reproductive Health Plans

Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I

TV SHOW UTOPIA Came out in 2020

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2QNnoqc3XU

Roy McIntosh
2h

Was this all a 'charade' so as to fool the people. The NET ZERO plans have been on the table for a number of years and all the politicians, no matter the party etc must know about it!? Do not take my word look it up! I shall add the link to this email.—NO MORE BEEF—-3 UK AIRPORTS—SHIPPING SUNK and lots more!

SATANIC EVIL MAGGOT politicians worldwide all in step!

SNP are letting it out the bag that they want to slaughter 2 million cows. Same plan is in Ireland and Holland and I bet in many more countries round the world—-YES/NO? They say the animals farts are destroying the earth! HOW MANY BISON DID THE EARLY YANKS SLAUGHTER—-SAY 40 MILLION AND THEY NEVER DESTROYED THE EARTH. It was a plan to control the food chain of the native people. What is going on world wide? CONTROLLING THE PEOPLES FOOD CHAIN --YES/NO?

The UK has had for a number of years a project on the go and it is called UK FIRES NET ZERO! I am sure other countries shall have similar projects but more than likely under another name!?

What SATANIC EVIL SCUMBAGS ARE pulling the strings? SATAN GATES/WHO/WEF/UN/ROYALS/BANKERS ETC?--------------------------------------------------------------------------solute Zero

UK FIRES

https://ukfires.org › impact › publications › reports › ab...

We are legally committed to reducing the UK's emissions to zero by 2050, and there isn't time to do this by deploying technologies that don't yet operate at ..

