Russell Findlay accused John Swinney of not being straight with the public by pushing an unrealistic and unaffordable net zero agenda. He lays out the horror of what faces the people of Scotland the coming years. Conspiracy theory no more.

Oil and Gas production reduced by 91%. (NB: 92% of heat demand in Scotland is met by oil and gas)

Stringent and expensive new energy standards for home owners.

50% of vehicles would need to be electric by 2035.

Cattle and sheep culled by 2 million from an 8 million total.

Population must eat one third less meat.

‘‘This report lays bare the CRIPPLING cost to hardworking families and businesses.’’

‘‘This will drive farmers out of business, destroy the rural economy and put our food security at risk.’’

‘‘It’s an act of national self harm.’’

‘‘The only way to reach net zero by 2045 is by imposing radical and financially devastating policies.’’

The CO2 climate crisis?

Just as lockdowns were societal sucide (supported by all MSPs) so too is net zero and no party in the Scottish Parliament will call out the man made climate emergency caused by excess CO2 scam in a tiny nation that contributes just 0.1% to the global emissions total. This is what the Scottish Government is going to spend £2+BILLION of public money on PER YEAR till 2045 on reducing!

Read this previous report (Feb 2025) highlighting the dire state the country finds itself currently due to the ruinous COVID lockdowns (supported by all parties) then realise further damage outlined above is to be inflicted on top by ‘net zero.’

‘The 2021 to 2023 cost of living crisis was the most serious inflationary shock to affect Scotland since the early 1980s.’’

‘‘The Glasgow Disability Alliance stated that since 2021, the cost of living crisis has created severe impacts for the most vulnerable members of society, creating an unfolding ‘‘social catastrophe .’’

How can what’s gone on since 2020 now be seen as anything other than a nation and the freedoms of a people under seige?

