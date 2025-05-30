Introduction
Russell Findlay accused John Swinney of not being straight with the public by pushing an unrealistic and unaffordable net zero agenda. He lays out the horror of what faces the people of Scotland the coming years. Conspiracy theory no more.
Oil and Gas production reduced by 91%. (NB: 92% of heat demand in Scotland is met by oil and gas)
Stringent and expensive new energy standards for home owners.
50% of vehicles would need to be electric by 2035.
Cattle and sheep culled by 2 million from an 8 million total.
Population must eat one third less meat.
‘‘This report lays bare the CRIPPLING cost to hardworking families and businesses.’’
‘‘This will drive farmers out of business, destroy the rural economy and put our food security at risk.’’
‘‘It’s an act of national self harm.’’
‘‘The only way to reach net zero by 2045 is by imposing radical and financially devastating policies.’’
The session was featured in the Scottish Daily Express. 1
The CO2 climate crisis?
Just as lockdowns were societal sucide (supported by all MSPs) so too is net zero and no party in the Scottish Parliament will call out the man made climate emergency caused by excess CO2 scam in a tiny nation that contributes just 0.1% to the global emissions total. This is what the Scottish Government is going to spend £2+BILLION of public money on PER YEAR till 2045 on reducing!
Thoughts
Read this previous report (Feb 2025) highlighting the dire state the country finds itself currently due to the ruinous COVID lockdowns (supported by all parties) then realise further damage outlined above is to be inflicted on top by ‘net zero.’
‘The 2021 to 2023 cost of living crisis was the most serious inflationary shock to affect Scotland since the early 1980s.’’
‘‘The Glasgow Disability Alliance stated that since 2021, the cost of living crisis has created severe impacts for the most vulnerable members of society, creating an unfolding ‘‘social catastrophe.’’
How can what’s gone on since 2020 now be seen as anything other than a nation and the freedoms of a people under seige?
Why does Nobody talk of Simple C02 Facts.
No figures are kept for excess Deaths for the Summer only Winter
Concentration of C02 today in Scotland today 430ppm https://earth.nullschool.net/#current/chem/surface/level/overlay=co2sc/orthographic=-6.15,51.30,2210/loc=-3.605,57.279
C02 is Plant food thriving at 1,200 and 1,500 https://enviroliteracy.org/what-is-a-safe-co2-level-for-plants/#:~:text=The%20optimal%20and%20safe%20CO2,1%2C500%20parts%20per%20million%20(ppm)
Green House Growers in the Netherlands inject C02 for rapid plant growth as do Other Growers ;)
That 400 ppm is actually dangerously low is a fact the alarmists keep avoiding and suppressing. Below 150 ppm, plant-life dies off on a massive scale. https://notrickszone.com/2013/05/17/atmospheric-co2-concentrations-at-400-ppm-are-still-dangerously-low-for-life-on-earth/
Do humans breathe out carbon dioxide? Yes, we use 5% of the oxygen we breath in to increase the CO₂ concentration by nearly 4 percent points, i.e., 40,000 PPM. That's a hundredfold increase!
https://www.omnicalculator.com/ecology/co2-breathing-emission
Submarine CO2 levels are limited to about 5,000ppm, which is significantly above what would be acceptable in a building but below the level that would have long-term health implications for the crew.
https://www.cibse.org/knowledge-research/knowledge-portal/cibse-case-study-ventilation-in-a-submarine/#:~:text=CO2%20levels%20are%20limited%20to,health%20implications%20for%20the%20crew.
The Space Station i believe is 6,000ppm
With C02 levels coming out of our mouths at 40.000ppm seems we are on a loosing Battle.
Unless of course THEY HAVE A PLAN FOR THAT.
Well according to Billy Boy they have Vaccines and Reproductive Health Plans
Innovating to zero! | Bill Gates https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JaF-fq2Zn7I
TV SHOW UTOPIA Came out in 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2QNnoqc3XU
Was this all a 'charade' so as to fool the people. The NET ZERO plans have been on the table for a number of years and all the politicians, no matter the party etc must know about it!? Do not take my word look it up! I shall add the link to this email.—NO MORE BEEF—-3 UK AIRPORTS—SHIPPING SUNK and lots more!
SATANIC EVIL MAGGOT politicians worldwide all in step!
SNP are letting it out the bag that they want to slaughter 2 million cows. Same plan is in Ireland and Holland and I bet in many more countries round the world—-YES/NO? They say the animals farts are destroying the earth! HOW MANY BISON DID THE EARLY YANKS SLAUGHTER—-SAY 40 MILLION AND THEY NEVER DESTROYED THE EARTH. It was a plan to control the food chain of the native people. What is going on world wide? CONTROLLING THE PEOPLES FOOD CHAIN --YES/NO?
The UK has had for a number of years a project on the go and it is called UK FIRES NET ZERO! I am sure other countries shall have similar projects but more than likely under another name!?
What SATANIC EVIL SCUMBAGS ARE pulling the strings? SATAN GATES/WHO/WEF/UN/ROYALS/BANKERS ETC?--------------------------------------------------------------------------solute Zero
UK FIRES
https://ukfires.org › impact › publications › reports › ab...
We are legally committed to reducing the UK's emissions to zero by 2050, and there isn't time to do this by deploying technologies that don't yet operate at ..