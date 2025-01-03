Latest news

‘‘Scotland has been hammered by its worst flu season in years with more than 1,100 sick Scots left needing hospital treatment this week.’’

‘‘Health chiefs are again urging those eligible for a flu jag to take up the offer.’’

-Sun online

‘Confirmed flu infections’ are now said to be at ‘‘extraordinary levels’’ by Public Health Scotland.

New flu programme 2021

A very important point to note is that from 2021 secondary school pupils in Scotland were eligible for the first time ever to receive flu vaccinations as a ‘‘painless nasal spray.’’

‘‘Over four million people will be offered the free flu vaccine this year with secondary school pupils eligible for the first time.’’ - Scottish Government

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said 5th Sept 2021:

“More people than ever are being offered the flu vaccine and we hope to see a large uptake amongst pupils as we aim to keep flu out of schools this year.’’

“The vaccines are safe and the best way to help protect you, and others, from flu this winter.’’

So the facts are clear. More people than ever before and now being vaccinated against flu in Scotland yet as will be shown the country has been experiencing it’s worst flu outbreaks and even deaths in years.

‘Flu’ hospitilisations

The black line represents when the flu vaccination programme begins in Scotland (September 1st for all children and pregnant women and September 30th for 18-65 yos and those in care homes) and the red dot shows when the majority of vaccinations are completed, end of November to mid December. The programme runs until the 31st March.

What do we see? Every season (except during the ‘COVID’ pandemic) prior to vaccinations there is no ‘flu’ and after millions of vaccinations administered there are massive surges in ‘flu.’

Link to data here .

Flu deaths 2022-2023

During the 2021-2022 season Scotland achieved a record rate of vaccine uptake with the government boasting about: ''Huge uptake across the country.''

So 90% of the ‘at risk’ population were vaccinated and yet the following flu season Scotland had it’s highest death rate from flu in 20 years!

UK

‘‘Influenza like illness’’ consultations.

Link to data here

Flu jab uptake rates in healthcare staff

Why are workers ‘on the front-line’ not keen about injecting something so safe and effective and that also protects their patients?

‘‘Last year, staff flu vaccination uptake rates dropped significantly from the previous year, with uptake amongst healthcare workers falling from 55.7% to 42.2%, and uptake in social care workers dropping from 36.4% to 25.9%.’’

source

What do NHS staff really think?

I preciously covered this on my substack here.

Official data shows 17% of just 1,000 healthcare workers asked said they refused a flu vaccination due to a previous SERIOUS adverse event. The number would likely be far higher with a larger cohort involved.

‘‘I've had it before and it didn't stop me getting the flu, and I've had too many patients tell me of long term negative 'side effects' since having it.’’

– Frontline healthcare worker

Safe and effective?

You could argue based on the real world evidence ‘flu’ is actually caused by the vaccines given the ‘side effects’ are common symptoms of flu? I know 2 recent cases of local people this has happened to. They took the vaccine, got ill 1-2 weeks later and were told by the GP they had flu.

Certainly one should ask, where is the real world public health benefit of this expensive annual programme (outwith computer models and other dubious calculations) and would the people’s purse not be better spent on other more proven solutions without running the risk of serious 'side effects’?

‘‘Compared with drugs and influenza vaccines, vitamin D supplementation as a way to prevent influenza is more convenient and more acceptable due to its safety and many other benefits in maintaining bone health.’’

‘‘Aggregated evidence from 10 RCTs indicates that vitamin D supplementation could be an effective (treatment) for preventing influenza. This meta-analysis was conducted based on RCTs, so the strength of evidence argument is very strong.’’

- Frontiers peer review 2022

Thank you for your attention.