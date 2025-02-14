Introduction

Foi date received: 21 December 2024-Date responded: 23 January 2025

This foi request was a follow up to previous correspondence and asked the Scottish Government ‘‘if they are now in a position to determine the associations of excess deaths in Scotland.’’

English data is also provided but my focus is on Scotland.

What this data clearly shows is that thousands of Scots have lost their lives due to the lockdown polices with ongoing deterimental effects upon population health. For cardiovascular disease outcomes it is worryingly acknowledged…

‘‘The biggest impacts are yet to unfold.’’

Even more shocking, with regards to excess deaths calculations 2013-2022 for the UK it is noted:

‘‘This led to some quite incredible numbers that are comparable to the number of deaths in the UK seen during the first world war, which was about 900,000 in total.’’

World War 1 lasted 4 years (28 July 1914–11 November 1918) the total UK dead was 994,000

World War 2 lasted 6 years (1 September 1939 – 2 September 1945) the total UK dead was 450,000.

It could be said that from 2013-2022 (a 9 year period) the UK has experienced DOUBLE the mortality rate than experienced during World War 2?

Data-Key points

The lockdown war

During ‘the pandemic’ we were told lockdowns, masks and experimental mRNA injections saved lives. Where?

And let’s never forget how ‘COVID-19’ deaths were assigned.

Excess deaths at home

NRS confirm 96% of excess private home deaths (over 20,000) are NON COVID related and were occuring consistently from 2020 ‘‘irrespective of COVID-19 wave.’’ Staying at home to ‘‘protect the NHS’’ was in reality a death sentence for many people. More about that from a GP at the Scottish COVID inquiry here.

‘‘Excess deaths by location were highest at home/non-institutional settings, primarily not COVID-related.’’

Yet more proof of the lockdown democide event.

The vanishing flu?

Admittedly ‘flu’ may not have been absent afterall and instead ‘COVID-19’ as cause of death was applied to the deceased? It is noted there were 1,794 excess NON COVID deaths accumulated in 2020 alone from ‘other causes.’

Cardiovascular impacts

The ‘‘direct and indirect effects of the wider pandemic’’ is evidenced. There is however no concern by public health surrouding novel mRNA injections deployed en mass as a contributing factor and the ‘experts’ remain baffled about the true cause of increased mortality.

‘‘Scottish Government YouGov polling data shows that since the beginning of the pandemic people were likely to avoid contacting the GP practice even if they had an immediate concern.’’

Between 2019 and 2020 death rates in under 75s doubled from heart failure.

Early indications suggest cardiovascular disease is a major contributor to a rise in excess deaths.

Provisional figures suggest that there were 4,117 excess deaths through all causes in 2022 when compared to the five year average in Scotland. NB: after 12 million ‘COVID vaccinations’ administered.

There were 985 excess deaths from cardiovascular disease. This is 24% of all excess deaths in Scotland in 2022.

There were 185 excess heart failure deaths in 2021 – 22 compared to the five year average (39% higher).

The Scottish Burden of Disease projects that there will be a 34% increase in disability – adjusted life years from 2019 to 2043 due to cardiovascular disease in Scotland. However…

‘‘This does not explain the increase in premature mortality.’’

'‘The ‘COVID-19 pandemic’ caused disruption to the prevention, diagnosis andtreatment of cardiovascular disease.. the disruption to healthcare may partly explain the increase in mortality trends seen since 2019. As noted by the Institute for Public Policy Research (14) in 2021, “most of the disturbance during pandemic has been to early detection and secondary prevention….

‘‘That means the biggest impacts are yet to unfold.’’

Furthermore, catastrophic Institute for Public Policy analysis of data in England found that there were 470,000 fewer new prescriptions in 2020….

..They estimated that from the missed prescriptions alone if these people were not found, diagnosed and started on treatment it would lead to an additional 12,000 heart attacks and strokes in the next five years..

Link to cardiovascular document here.

Head of BMA Scotland testimony

Dr.Iain Kennedy. Scottish COVID-19 inquiry 21 March 2024.

‘‘That's a common finding amongst GPs..that patients conditions have worsened.’’

'‘The population has become generally deconditioned..and some long term conditions have not been managed aswell as they might have been.’’

