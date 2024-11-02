Introduction

Just added to the Scottish Government website 1st Nov 2024. National Clinical Director WhatsApp messages during the ‘COVID-19 pandemic.’

NOT reported by the BBC

Bare in mind by this stage in ‘the pandemic’ Scotland had suffered 4,000 ‘COVID’ deaths and just recorded a further 486 daily ‘‘cases’’. Nicola Sturgeon described the figures as ‘concerning’.

‘One last house party? I can get you a bouncy castle....’’

23rd Sept 2020

As officials joke around the Scottish public was subjected to their daily briefing of terror.

Testing

Also somewhat disturbing to discover in the exchanges is that Mr.Yousaf was pushing for DOOR to DOOR ‘COVID’ testing in ‘hotspot areas.’

The mockery of ‘‘freedom’’

More joking around

From July 2021 the ‘COVID’ case definition expanded to include headaches and in a proposed letter to the Health Secrtary Sajid Javid Mr.Leitch states:

‘‘I’ll mention i’m cowering from COVID up here.’’

Unvaccinated to be blamed

As the return of nightlubs was discussed Mr.Yousaf remarks:

‘‘Legal position will be tricky but again hooking it to the unvaccinated population might be key.’’

United Nations

Let there be no doubt who our politicians and public ‘health’ experts work for and are loyal to. As plans for COP26 are discussed M.Yousaf replies to Mr.Leitch:

‘‘Helps you with that UN Job you'll be getting once you’re finished with us!’’

Masks

Mr.Leitch says in relation to mask mandates still in place March 2022:

‘‘The genie is out of the bottle.’’

which is said to mean that something has been done or created which has made a great and permanent change in people's lives, especially a change which people regret

Mr.Yousaf remarks:

‘‘Are we getting flooded with correspondence from the public wanting face coverings removed from statute?’’

Links:

https://www.gov.scot/publications/foi-202400422234/ ANNEX-B

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/covid19/covid-deaths-infographic-week-37.pdf

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-68104494

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_the_COVID-19_pandemic_in_Scotland_(2020)