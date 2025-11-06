NEW|German nurse gets life in jail after murdering 10 patients
Shocking truths revealled post 'pandemic.'
Introduction
‘A palliative care nurse in Germany has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of the murder of 10 patients and the attempted murder of 27 others.’
‘The offences were committed between December 2023 and May 2024 in a hospital in Wuerselen, in western Germany.’
‘Investigators are reported to be looking into several other suspicious cases during his career.’
According to media outlet Agence France-Presse (AFP), the unnamed man had employed at the hospital in Wuerselen since 2020, after completing training as a nursing professional in 2007.
Prosecutors told a court in Aachen that he showed “irritation” and a lack of empathy to patients who required a higher level of care, and accused him of playing “master of life and death”.
‘‘The court was told that he injected patients with large doses of morphine and midazolam, a muscle relaxant, in an effort to reduce his workload during night shifts.’’
-BBC News 6th November 2025
Thoughts
For related evidence, see what has been going on 2023-2025 at the the world’s only two official COVID-19 inquiries (ongoing) to reveal the truth to the lockdown.. sparingly covered by both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media for the past 2 years.
The UK inquiry evidence has been deemed ‘hopeless’…‘expensive'…’pointless’….and a 'whitewash' with Scottish evidence said to be ’garbage’ by prominent covid critics ‘speaking out’ who are allegedly ‘fighting the establishment’ and need a continual stream of donations to do so.
End
Good one! Not allowed to restack. I'm going to have to get on the "glitch" fixer to share.
2020--How many murdered in UK---Then world wide?
If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews going by report from AGED SCOTLAND!!---AI OVERVIEW!--Age Scotland criticized Professor June Andrews in March 2020 for comments she made to a parliamentary committee, stating that a pandemic "would be quite useful" to clear hospitals of delayed discharge patients. Age Scotland's Chief Executive called the remarks "barbaric" and "abhorrent," emphasizing the callousness of the suggestion that the deaths of older, vulnerable people would be convenient.
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=OAmRE2oIu4hVsOho