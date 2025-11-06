Introduction

‘A palliative care nurse in Germany has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of the murder of 10 patients and the attempted murder of 27 others.’

‘The offences were committed between December 2023 and May 2024 in a hospital in Wuerselen, in western Germany.’

‘Investigators are reported to be looking into several other suspicious cases during his career.’

According to media outlet Agence France-Presse (AFP), the unnamed man had employed at the hospital in Wuerselen since 2020, after completing training as a nursing professional in 2007.

Prosecutors told a court in Aachen that he showed “irritation” and a lack of empathy to patients who required a higher level of care, and accused him of playing “master of life and death”.

‘‘The court was told that he injected patients with large doses of morphine and midazolam , a muscle relaxant, in an effort to reduce his workload during night shifts.’’

Thoughts

For related evidence, see what has been going on 2023-2025 at the the world’s only two official COVID-19 inquiries (ongoing) to reveal the truth to the lockdown.. sparingly covered by both mainstream and ‘alternative’ media for the past 2 years.

The UK inquiry evidence has been deemed ‘hopeless’…‘expensive'…’pointless’….and a 'whitewash' with Scottish evidence said to be ’garbage’ by prominent covid critics ‘speaking out’ who are allegedly ‘fighting the establishment’ and need a continual stream of donations to do so.

UK COVID-19 inquiry|1 Jul 2025 biologyphenom · Jul 3 NB: Judith has not given testimony at the Scottish COVID inquiry. Contains distressing details. I could find no mainstream media articles of this remarkable session evidence. Read full story

UK COVID-19 inquiry|1 Jul 2025 biologyphenom · Jul 4 NB: contains extremely distressing details. This is a packed session with the UK inquiry evidence now approaching a level seen in Scotland. Whitewash? Sure the inquiry may have ulterior motives but what about the critics ignoring what you are about to see/hear? Read full story

