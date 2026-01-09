Introduction

The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow which has a neutral stance on the principle of assisted dying, surveyed its UK Members on the practicalities of implementing the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, applicable to England and Wales, and the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill in Scotland, should they become law.

The survey received 635 responses from physicians, surgeons, dental surgeons, GPs, nurses and allied health professionals.

The focus here will be on the Terminally Adults Bill for Scotland.

Wide scope defining ‘Terminal illness’ in the McArthur Bill

I was unaware of the defintion and found it extremely shocking as did nearly half of medics.

‘‘45% of respondents who said the definition was not clear, said they had ‘ major concerns’ regarding the Bill’s definition of ‘terminal illness.’’

‘‘The most frequently cited concern was that this definition is ‘too vague’ and too ‘open to interpretation.’

Most chronic disease conditions eligible

One respondent wrote:

Millions of Scottish adults fit the criteria

Half (=2.2 million) of all adults in Scotland now have at least one long-term condition and or two in five adults (=1.7 million) report having a long-term condition that limits their activities. Eighty percent of adults (=3.6 million) report having doctor-diagnosed diabetes, the highest level recorded.

- Scottish Health Survey -Published 21 October 2025

Willingness to participate

‘Members were asked about their willingness to participate to varying degrees: discussing assisted dying with patients, prescribing drugs to patients to self-administer to assist their own death and directly helping a patient self-administer drugs to assist their own death.’

There were many responses similar to the following:

Some also said their opposition towards this is related to their religious beliefs:

Death as a medical treatment

Recently (5th Dec 2025) Professor David Galloway, Former President of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow talked about about Liam McArthur’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill to explain why legalising assisted suicide would be damaging for Scotland.

‘‘There is plenty of evidence that this is a ill conceived and dangerous pieces of proposed legislation.’’

‘‘I’m not aware of any disability organisation that is PRO assisted dying.’’

‘‘Liam MacArthur has repeatedly said ( Oregon ) is the model for his Scottish legislation.’’

‘‘It leaves that opportunity for those who want to apply a little unspoken pressure..just to have a field day.’’

Source : The Christian Institute Youtube

Source : SPUC Pro Life Youtube

Thoughts

As is stands the McArthur bill effectively targets 80% of the entire adult population of Scotland who would be eligible for an ‘assisted death.’ A population that years prior were placed under blanket health depriving lockdown rules and pressured into accepting fast tracked novel mRNA injections lacking long term safety data.

Lessons are being learned.

The full report from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow can be viewed here.

End