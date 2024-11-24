New|Harms from mask wearing
Exclusive compilation highlights from the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry.
Introduction
Yet more truthful testimony from the Scottish COVID inquiry covering the period from 2023 to 2024 detailing out serious mask harms inflicted upon healthy people, healthcare workers, the elderly, young children and infants.
Extreme sinusitis
Severe skin inflammation
Communication difficulties
Young people needing to lip read becoming withdrawn
Speech and language development in young children stunted with wait lists for therapy now a public health crisis.
Covid-19 was the modern Reichstag fire. Masks were the visible sign of acquiescence and subjection.
The mask was a crucial part of the PSYOP- propaganda by policy. A government tool to create an environment of fear and apply training wheels to the public in order to get them to accept the coming storm of draconian policies- a full out assault on everyone's sensibilities. Quite simply a technique to terrorize the public.
The Covid-19 story was invented as the ‘New Black Death’. The mask signaled that this threat was 'real' even as the observable evidence illustrated that it was not. Hence the need for this outward symbol.
We were told by ‘important looking people’ that millions will die, the entire planet is in danger, global response required, everyone hide under the mattress whilst ‘Big Brother’ and his ‘Heroes’ fight this new global war.
It was a full spectrum psychological attack on evidence, observation and measurement (3 of the key pillars of Science) by providing make believe or computer generated estimates or other ‘scientific metrics’ that the world is coming to an end, hospitals are over-run, mortuaries are spilling into the streets, and crematoriums running out of fuel disposing of all the bodies etc, when DIRECT observation showed none of that to be true.
It was full scale psychological torture including anti-social distancing and a direct and sustained psychological attack on children – to the point they were called ‘superspreaders’, shops asked that children do not enter, playgrounds were closed. schools shut, children told to keep away from Granny and Grandpa lest you infect them and they die etc.
Psychologically manipulative ‘rules’, ‘regulations’, ‘laws’, ‘advice’, ‘guidelines’, ‘mandates’, ‘policies’, were selectively applied and selectively enforced. All of it is designed to break people's minds. These are tactics used in slave camps and torture centers where the rules of behavior are changed as soon as the prisoner has become used to them – then again, then gain – until 2+2 no longer equals 5, 6, or seven, but “whatever the master wants it to equal.”
Psychologically damaging house arrest aka “Lockdown” (another prison/slave camp term) which was further psychological preparation for the “cure” in the form of a “miracle” vaccine which would be “mandated.”
All of it was psychological conditioning the public to accept DYSTOPIA as “The New Normal” of technocratic totalitarianism and tyranny.
The masks "made in China" we were forced to wear look like fiber glass when you hold them up to the light. No one knows what's really in them...