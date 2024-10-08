Introduction

In 2023-24, HACE received 107,000 total responses. Of these, 19,091 respondents reported some kind of need for help care and support with everyday living - whether met or unmet - and 17,747 respondents reported that they provide some amount unpaid care per week.

Increasing levels of dissatisfaction with care are clearly seen across the metrics measured.

Results

‘‘The proportion of people rating the overall help, care or support services they received as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’ was similar in 2015-16 and 2017-18.’’

‘‘However, it then decreased in 2019-20, and again in 2021-22.’’

‘‘This statement had the lowest positive response of all seven statements in both2015-16 and in 2023-24.’’

‘‘The percentage of positive responses also decreased between 2021-22 and 2023-24.’’

Significant decreases can be observed in many other areas available in full report.

Experience of carers

‘‘The statement with the largest decrease in positive responses between 2015-16 and 2023-24 was:

‘‘Local services are well coordinated for the person(s) I look after’’.

2020-2021 ‘COVID pandemic’ years

An interesting piece of data in an earlier publication shows during the peak of the pandemic…

‘‘Fewer respondents (77%) had contacted their named GP practice in the last twelve months than in 2019/20 (86%).’’

Type of appointment during ‘COVID'

Dramatic reductions in face to face GP appointments evident during the pandemic.

‘‘The majority (57%) of respondents had a telephone appointment (only 11% in 2019/20), with just 37% of respondents having a face-to-face appointment (87% in 2019/20).’’

What were people treated for during ‘COVID’?

No significant increases in health conditions reported to GPs during the pandemic in 2021 compared to 2019.

Rating of care provided by GP practise

Understandably people’s satisfaction with care standards appear to be dropping of a cliff post 2020.

Conclusions

After years of ‘COVID’ compliance what has the everyday person in Scotland gained in return for such a sacrifice? The governments own data consistently demonstrate the nation is now dying more, reproducing less and is sicker and poorer than in years (with the most pronounced detrimental effects upon the most vulnerable) and with no sign of this trend reversing any-time soon. In fact, ‘‘assisted dying’’ laws are now being promoted.

‘‘Deaths outnumbered births by the highest amount on record. There were 19,100 more deaths than births.” - NRS 8 Oct 2024

Therefore i ask, who HAS gained from ‘COVID’ population compliance?

Tick box

Government Big Pharma

Welcome to the world of the new normal.

‘Saving lives.’ When do we start?

Thanks for reading.

End

Links:

Full HACE document 2024- https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/statistics/2024/10/health-and-care-experience-hace-survey---further-analysis-of-care-experience/documents/health-and-care-experience-hace-survey---further-analysis-of-care-experience---pdf-format/health-and-care-experience-hace-survey---further-analysis-of-care-experience---pdf-format/govscot%3Adocument/Health%2Band%2BCare%2BExperience%2B%2528HACE%2529%2Bsurvey%2B%25E2%2580%2593%2Bfurther%2Banalysis%2Bof%2Bcare%2Bexperience.pdf

https://www.gov.scot/binaries/content/documents/govscot/publications/statistics/2022/05/health-care-experience-survey-2021-22-national-results/documents/health-care-experience-survey-2021-22-national-results/health-care-experience-survey-2021-22-national-results/govscot%3Adocument/health-care-experience-survey-2021-22-national-results.pdf

Video- Youtube channel 4 news-Scotland sets out plan to leave lockdown - and England announces more testing

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/news/2024/scotlands-population-grows