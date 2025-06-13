Introduction

Health, Social Care and Sport Committee highlights

Tuesday 03 June 2025 9:15 AM

Giving evidence. Professor Sir Gregor Smith, Chief Medical Officer for Scotland. Daniel Kleinberg, Deputy Director, Population Health Resilience and Protection Division, Scottish Government. Dr Jim McMenamin, Interim Director of Clinical and Protecting Health, Public Health Scotland.

Future lockdowns

Despite the admitted catastrophic harms inflicted by lockdown (for no health benefit) some of which is explained here by Sandesh Gulhane MSP they may still may happen in future. A spurious point made by Daniel Kleinberg is that lockdown stopped flu.

‘‘I want to talk about lockdown and the harms that were done during lockdown.’’

-Sandesh Gulhane MSP

Adverse mental health impacts.

Cancer screenings suspended.

Harms to children from being out of school.

Social and economic impacts ongoing.

Despite Mr.Gulhane aligning with reality vs lockdown the same could not be said around his belief in ‘COVID vaccine’ efficacy.

‘‘The evidence in my opinion not being great for lockdown itself it was really vaccines not lockdown’.’ (that saved the day.)

-Sandesh Gulhane MSP

‘‘I don’t have an answer as to whether or not we should use one (lockdown) again, it’s a question for the politicians of the day.’’

-Daniel Kleinberg

Vanishing flu

Lockdowns would likely be advised in a future pandemic flu.

‘‘We stopped flu in it’s tracks (using NPIs)..you didn’t see a flu season for 2 years.’’

-Daniel Kleinberg

‘Protect the NHS’

I remmber the slogan well. How did that work out?

‘‘There is no doubt about it the NHS has NEVER been so exceptionally busy as it is just now.’’

‘‘It’s a very difficult job for my colleagues just now because of the volume of very complex illness that they continue to see.’’

-Professor Sir Gregor Smith, Chief Medical Officer for Scotland.

UK COVID inquiry

Remarkably Jim McMenamin acknowledges they are not waiting on the recommendations of the UK inquiry because they are already implementing what he believes will be advised anyway.

‘‘It’s not that any of us are waiting on the recommendations of the UK public inquiry.’’

-Dr Jim McMenamin

Exercise Pegasus

Hot on the heels of the WHO Polaris pandemic exercise Pegasus is a major Tier 1 exercise for all four nations of th UK commencing Autumn 2025.

‘‘Exercise Pegaus which will happen around the Autmn.’’

-Daniel Kleinberg

WHO pandemic treaty

Dr.Smith is still a passionate supporter of the WHO and regrets the US withdrawing it’s support.

‘‘It is a weakening of the global position for a country that is significant as the US to step away from the WHO…in my lifetime i hope that at some point will be reversed.’’

-Professor Sir Gregor Smith

‘Threat’ of USA

The new US health administration are cited to be ‘conspiracy theorists’ according to Greens MSP Patrick Harvey who ironically believes biological men can become women.

‘(US) politicians who have been known to promote conspiracy theories and debunked science.’’

-Patrick Harvey MSP

The full session can be viewed on the Scottish Parliament TV channel here.

