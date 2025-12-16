Introduction

Debate from Chris Vince MP (Harlow, Labour (Co-op) on Sudden cardiac death in young people.

House of Commons

The very last topic on the agenda which commenced 2.30pm with Chris Vince MP speaking from 9:47pm.

An issue many MPs are passionate about.

The tragic story of Clarissa Nicholls.

Exercise can TRIPLE the risk of sudden cardiac death.

80% display no symptoms.

More ECG testing/national screening of young people would save lives.

All schools should be equipped with defibrilators.

The tragic story of Police Officer Aiden Joyce.

The tragic story of Kaitlyn Joyce.

‘‘There have been plenty of high profile examples of sudden cardiac arrest in young people.’’

‘‘12 people aged between 14 and 35 died EACH WEEK in the UK from an undiagnosed heart condition.’’

‘‘80% of those people show no symptoms.’’

-Chris Vince MP

‘‘1 person aged under 35 years dies every month in Northern Ireland from an undiagnosed heart condition.’’

-Jim Shannon MP

‘‘Aiden tragically passed away in 2023 from an undiagnosed corony artery anomaly.’’

-Brian Leishman MP

‘‘By the time we get to Christmas 20 young people will have lost their lives by this time next year that will be 600 people.’’

‘‘My nieces boyfriend suddenly passed away in his sleep 3 years ago, fit and healthy having gone on a run earlier on that day.’’

‘Kaitlyn Lawrence collapsed whilst warming up for a netball match…hospital scans showed she had an irregular heartbeat. Lawrence was asymptomatic..young, fit and an elite athlete.’’

-Amanda Hack MP

COVID vaccinations

Are sudden deaths in young people due to COVID vaccinations?

‘‘There are many out there who are concerned about the increase in the numbers of young people particularly dying from suddn death syndrome and the potential link to COVID vaccination.’’

-Carla Lockhart MP

‘‘All vaccines are assessed and are not issued unless they are considered safe.’’

‘‘I haven’t seen any data at the moment that would suggest there is a particular link to any particular vaccine but if there is then that is something that the data would show us and would be considered.’’

-Ashley Dalton MP. Parliamenatry Under Secretary for Health and Social Care

The future is genomics

Transforming the NHS.

Genomics investment.

‘‘Within a decade EVERY NEW BORN will undergo WHOLE GENOME SEQUENCING.’’

‘‘Every baby will have their DNA mapped under NHS revolution to predict and prevent disease.’’

‘‘We are just beginning to scratch the surface as to what genomics, gene editing and life sciences can do.’’

-Ashley Dalton MP. Parliamenatry Under Secretary for Health and Social Care

Sudden death cases shared by MP

Clarissa Nichols

‘‘Languages student Clarissa Nicholls was 20 when she collapsed and died while hiking in France in May 2023.’’

Full story from BBC available here.

Aiden Joyce

‘‘Aiden Joyce, 28, from Tillicoultry, passed away suddenly during the night on March 7 2023 leaving his family in a state of total shock.’’

Full story from The Daily Record available here.

Kaitlyn Lawrence

‘‘Kaitlin Lawrence has no recollection of warming up for her netball match on October 8, 2023. Her earliest memory from the day is waking up in an ambulance on the way to hospital, wearing an oxygen mask.’’

Full story from The Telegraph available here and also on BBC sounds.

