Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

1 Comment

User's avatar
ACAB's avatar
ACAB
1m

Mass murder.. currently the most legal illegal act. Good to see more in the chamber and they seem to be joining the dots BUT what will this look like in terms of amendments or voting down?? Will they walk the walk as well as talk the talk? Remains to be seen.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture