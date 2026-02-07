Introduction

House of Lords debate Legislation:

Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill - committee stage (day 9) afternoon session

Baroness Lawlor. Conservative

Official bureuacracy endangers care home residents.

Care homes resdients ‘‘misdiagnosed’’ to justify end of life pathways.

Dangers of state power.

‘‘Officials Bureaucratise a system which endagers the frail and the elderly and this bill particularly endangers care home residents.’’

‘‘Some of whom who have been ‘‘misdiagnosed’’ as having capacity when they don’t have it and they go on a path to suicide.’’

‘‘I’d like to refer again to COVID-19 of those living in care homes who depended on NHS treatment and GP care...but their lives were made all the more precarious by the official approach.

‘‘NHS guidance to GPs at the time (early 2020) since removed from the website was NOT to visit care homes.’’

‘‘If we establish a state service it may end up by KILLING far more than we or they would like.’’

Baroness Fox of Buckley. Non Affiliated.

Mental capacity assessment concerns.

Inappropriate treatment of of the eldely in care homes.

Mother’s story. From death bed to recovery.

Elderly locked away during lockdown leading to deaths.

‘‘I do worry that those assessments used for treatments might lead in some way into the future as a way of a new ‘medical treatment’ on the block, guess what assisted dying.’’

‘‘Many elderly people in care homes have had things like do not resuscitate , have had inappropriate diagnosis one way or another.’’

‘‘During COVID we recognised the need to treat care homes specially and differently to eveywhere else. Sadly in that instance it was at the GREAT EXPENSE of care homes and the elderly who were LOCKED AWAY from their family and loved ones and in MANY INSTANCES DIED as a consequence of the wrong policy.’’

Thoughts

This feels like the real debate which should have took place before or soon after the Coronavirus Act was passed.

‘‘Some of whom (care home residents) who have been ‘‘misdiagnosed’’ as having capacity when they don’t have it and they go on a path to suicide.’’

‘‘If we establish a state service it may end up by KILLING far more than we or they would like.’’

-Baroness Lawlor

‘During COVID..the elderly were LOCKED AWAY from their family and loved ones and in MANY INSTANCES DIED as a consequence of the wrong policy.’’

-Baroness Fox

And of course this is exactly what went on during the ‘‘pandemic.’’ 1 2 eg; Below care home manager Helen Louise Hough speaks about the first ‘COVID’ death in her care home. In her statement she says- ‘‘None of the patients who passed away before 20 May 2020 were tested for Covid-19.’’

The following a 22nd May 2025 Study in COVID an international, peer reviewed, open access journal sourced from Public Health Scotland

‘‘Patients who presented with low oxygen saturation had a 28% reduction in the risk of mortality, with a further reduction in risk by 76% upon receiving oxygen.’’

Harrowing email sent by Ms.Hough to the office of Lesley Griffiths (Member of the Senedd, Welsh Government) 04/05/2020.

Baroness Lawlor stated COVID was seeded in care homes from untested hospital discharges when the weight of official real world evidence shows it was the inhumane policy responses (mentioned by Baroness Fox) which led to the rapid deterioration and subsequent deaths of thousands of our precious elderly many whom were already actively dying and extremely frail. That is not a pandemic but something else. And that something else is close to becoming legal UK wide (exl NI for now).

Lessons are being learned.

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End