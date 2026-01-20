Introduction

House of Lords 19th January 2026. Urgent question: The government’s policy on mandatory digital ID

Full debate (10mins)

First set of Questions from Baroness Finn Conservative.

Lord Collins of Highbury (Labour) responds:

Billion £ cost of digital id scheme not YET decided.

Mandatory one login already used by 10 million people.

Second set of Questions from Lord Clement Jones. Liberal Democrat.

Opposed mandatory rollout.

Welcomes voluntary scheme.

Concerns about exclusion for those not adopting.

Concerns about security standards.

‘‘The Liberal Democrats strongly opposed the PREVIOUS PROPOSAL as a serious threat to privacy, civil liberties and social inclusion so we do welcome the Prime Minister’s u-turn is saying digital I.D afterall will be VOLUNTARY.’’

-Lord Clement Jones.

‘‘One access is absolutely important…the scheme will be available at no cost to the individual, available to ALL British Citizens and LEGAL residents..from the age of 16.’’

‘‘And i must stress ALL CITIZENS..IN TIME will be able to get the new digital i.d…it is NOT compulsory.’’

‘‘Rolling out FREE national digital i.d wil be accompanied by a massive inclusion drive across the United Kingdom. This is a massive opportunity to empower the vulnerable and the left behind in our society.’’

-Lord Collins of Highbury

Third set of questions Lord Harper. Conservative.

OBR £1.8 billion cost of digital i.d.

Explains scheme is not free.

Private sector implementation preferred.

‘‘The cost hasn’t been determined yet.’’

‘‘The purpose of this scheme is to enture that ALL SERVICES the Government provide in the United Kingdom are properly accessible in this new day and age.’’

- Lord Collins of Highbury.

Fourth set of questions. Baroness Ludford. Liberal Democrat.

Central database concerns.

‘‘There WILL BE A CENTRALISED database of EVERYONE’S i.d which will be a honeypot for cyber criminals.’’

-Baroness Ludford.

Fifth set of questions. Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe. Labour

Wants assurance the current scheme will be implemented and not watered down.

‘‘As a result of the consultation i am sure we will have a better policy and better delivery of public services.’’

- Lord Collins of Highbury.

Thoughts

The demise of digital I.D has been greatly exaggerated, the rollout continues. Repackaged as ‘free’ ..inclusive and voluntary available to LEGAL UK residents and will encompass all government services likely with a centralised database. But what of illegals for which the scheme was promoted as the solution?… Exempt then? So only the already legal people need to prove they are still legal? Make it make sense!

Thanks for your attention.

All feedback welcome.

End