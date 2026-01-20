Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

5 Comments

User's avatar
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
3hEdited

This is all about surveillance and control of the population and NOT about accessing services which are, in any case, all accessible right now and any 'illegals' will obviously not be included. What a scam!

Reply
Share
M H's avatar
M H
2h

I don't think it's for us we are free people not puppets for a government body to impose on us digital lD.We have been issued Birth certificates with,our place of birth ,day of our birth.Why do we need Digital ID?This is wrong.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture