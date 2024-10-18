Introduction

I will focus on ‘Lord’ McConnel’s introductory 15 minute speech. Former First Minister of Scotland and Leader of the Labour Party in Scotland from 2001 to 2007. The full 2 hour session with the lords will be posted below.

The Agenda 2030 utopia will allegedly solve

The climate crisis

Conflict

Inequality

Economic growth

Health

Access to clean water

‘‘Leave no one behind…prioritise the most vulnerable.’’

Ironically, the noble Lords helped to crush the most vulnerable like never before during the COVID lockdowns under an almost identical slogan. -Note the badge wearing

Speech analysis

Once again we see a subtle exhchange of words, COVID in place of lockdown as being responsble for masss societal harms these past years. Once has to wonder was ‘the pandemic’ used to accelerate the push towards completion of the SDGs given they were and still are behind schedue? It would appear so.

‘‘However by 2020 and the pandemic, progress against the goals was far too slow and and we were waay off track already.’’

‘‘The pandemic itself had that terrible impact on everything from Girls education to vaccinations and health system structures and provided an opportunity to cut overseas aid.’’

‘‘Only 17% of the SDGs are even remotely on target to be achieved by 2030.’’

’Lord’ McConnell is complaining about problems he has helped to exacerbate or cause…it’s astonishing and of course everything is now claimed to be an emergency in 2024.

‘‘This is a global emergency and the SDGs provide us with the framework nationally and internationally to deal with it.’’

‘‘The pact for the future which we of course signed upto at the UN general assembly in September has 56 individual actions to try and get the SDGs back on track.’’

‘‘A world which is safe, just, peaceful, equal, inclusive, sustainable and prosperous. If we look at the world today we are further from that than we are for a very long time.’’

Let’s look at some facts

You won’t hear any in speeches such as this..based on hysteria, fear and doom!

‘‘We have such a horriffic high level of conflict in the world today.’’

-Wars supported by politicians and NOT the people. The facts below again running counter to claims being made.

The UN runs the UK

I don’t recall this being in the Labour manifesto.

‘‘The new Government have an opportunity, with the strong support of people across this Chamber, to embed the sustainable development goals in the framework of policies the Government are pursuing.’’

Thoughts

Given humanity by way of fact has been making positive gains in almost every area of society claimed as being inadequate or in crisis what is this really all about? Control. Our species has been doing a helluva lot more right than wrong these past decades yet all we hear are relentless claims of planetary crisis by doom addicted politicians which don’t actually stack up under any scrutiny. Ultimately when in crisis, this is the only way a government can maintain any sort of legitimacy and power over it’s people as they will be forced to cry out evermore ‘save us.’

End

Full session

Links:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m00245fw/house-of-lords-un-sustainable-development-goals

https://parliamentlive.tv/Event/Index/cd89fedf-7a89-4c9d-a9dc-6c56668935cc?agenda=True#player-tabs

https://www.theyworkforyou.com/lords/?id=2024-10-17a.292.0

https://news.un.org/en/story/2024/09/1154671