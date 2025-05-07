Introduction

This study is the first the authors are aware of to explore the factors that influence COVID-19 vaccine decisions in people who are in prison in Scotland. Six focus groups were carried out with a total of twenty participants across three prison establishments. Three staff interviews were also carried out. All participants were male with an age range of 21–78.

Evidence

There are some remarkable first hand accounts documented.

eg: How many ‘COVID’ deaths were added under these circumstances?

Additional feedback

1.‘‘We’ve already caught COVID before the jab came out and because I didn't really feel anything, there was zero point of taking the vaccine.’’

2.‘‘I've also had COVID as well, so I know the impact of that and they didn't feel anything as bad as what that (flu) was.’’

3.’’I did know a nurse..and she was against it. I was having my hip done and she was really against it (the COVID vaccine). I said, have you had the (vaccine) and she hadn’t. I don’t believe in it, she said.’’

4.’’Staff-wise, there was a lot of, even health professionals, there are still a lot of anti vaxxers that didn't want it..It was things like… it wasn't a vaccine… there was other stuff in it… there was a government ulterior motive for it, various things.’’

5-’’An actual officer says to me in here about getting the vaccine, and he says that if you didn't get it, it would maybe harm your chance of going back to the (open prison)… so that was, kind of, held against me.’’

Highlights reel-concerns

COVID deaths misattribution.

Lack of vaccine safety testing due to quick development.

Potential long term adverse health consequences of taking the vaccine.

Increase in thrombotic events associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Natural immunity superior to vaccine immunity.

COVID mortality overstated to scare people.

NHS staff refusing the COVID vaccine.

Vaccine coercion.

Political rule breaking.

The full 83 page document can be viewed here.

