Renee Green
9h

"where is the ‘alternative’ media when it comes to the following?"

💯I think that people are not aware of the fact that the "alternative" media operates in the exact same landscape. Corporate social media has dismantled the mainstream media, which has since been replaced by the "alternative" media. This "alternative" is also vulnerable to the influence of technocrats collaborating with governments. Hence, individuals may believe they have discovered an "alternative," yet are still consuming propaganda. This context explains why your work must remain concealed. The decision to ban you from Twitter served as a message to the "alternative" voices; they appear to be rather compliant, don't they?

Bilbo Baggins
14h

Just watched - courageous and so attuned. Join us little mice. Thank you.

