NEW|How the Mainstream Media became our chief abuser
A reality check speech by former journalist Graham Crawford.
Introduction
Recently Graham reached out to me appreciative of the content of this substack. I was taken aback by some of his comments with the following leaving a big impression.
‘’As a former weekly journalist of nearly four decades experience, I was aghast and rocked to my core by the extremely sinister implications of the MSM’s abdication of its long tradition as the public’s watchdog.’‘
Graham linked me to his speech below from 2022 which i was unaware of and i think even in 2025 it is still a must watch.
The video is available on Youtube and on thewebsite.
Thoughts
Graham rightly bashes the mainstream media but where is the ‘alternative’ media when it comes to the following?
Thanks for stopping by.
Please help share this information.
End
"where is the ‘alternative’ media when it comes to the following?"
💯I think that people are not aware of the fact that the "alternative" media operates in the exact same landscape. Corporate social media has dismantled the mainstream media, which has since been replaced by the "alternative" media. This "alternative" is also vulnerable to the influence of technocrats collaborating with governments. Hence, individuals may believe they have discovered an "alternative," yet are still consuming propaganda. This context explains why your work must remain concealed. The decision to ban you from Twitter served as a message to the "alternative" voices; they appear to be rather compliant, don't they?
Just watched - courageous and so attuned. Join us little mice. Thank you.