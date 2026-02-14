Biologyphenom

Crixcyon
1h

This company has a long history of marketing toxic and poison drugs and vaccines that they have paid off the FDA to approve that later turn out to be life wrecking.

Richard Kudrna
41m

We would want to see a study comparing normalized fertility after cessation of DeproProvera and other birth control methods. DP was in a controversy here in Quebec when it was used on women in institutions for mentally disabled. The argument was that stopping menstrual flow was good for hygiene and also that it was cruel to prevent the women from having sex but pregnancy was unacceptable due to their inability to realize the consequences and where genetic factors inserted high risk for handing down disability. The debate became even more morally complex due to the difficulties in judging consent in some patients who were non communicative. But, the drug was linked to cancer and other problems.

