Introduction

‘Women in the UK believe they’ve developed benign brain tumours because of the contraceptive injection known as Depo-Provera. Research has found that women who use Depo-Provera for more than a year could increase their risk of developing the tumours by as much as 500%.’

Tammy Croston

A woman from Fife lost part of her eyesight after developing benign tumours in her brain, which she believes are linked to a contraceptive injection. Around 30 women in the UK are exploring claims against Pfizer.

Source : STV News Youtube

USA cases

‘The potential UK legal cases come as thousands of women are suing Pfizer for compensation in the US. Three law firms are leading a federal case, representing approximately 2,500 women, with the first trial to be held in December.’

‘The lawyers contend that Pfizer knew the risk of meningioma since at least 2015, but failed to warn patients or medical professionals of the risks, and failed to adequately warn the US regulator, the Food and Drug Administration.’

‘Pfizer has not admitted liability and is contesting the litigation.’

You can learn more about Depo Provera side effects by visiting fightforvictims.com

Thoughts

An interesting name for an injectable birth control drug to have the DEPOP as part of the description. The product has received significant backing from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. 1 2

In West Africa Weekly it states:

‘The widespread promotion of Depo-Provera and Sayana Press, particularly in Africa, has ignited accusations of a “population control agenda” targeting “women of colour and low-income women”. This is viewed as an “insidious eugenics evolution,” reminiscent of historical forced sterilisations.’

Thanks for your attention

All feedback welcome

End