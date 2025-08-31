Study overview

‘COVID-19 vaccines prevented over 2.5 million deaths worldwide, with the biggest gains for seniors and those vaccinated early, according to the most comprehensive global analysis to date.’

How many COVID-19 vacccine deaths?

Not mentioned in the above article and only located in the study supplementary at Appendix 2. Deaths Due to Adverse Effects of Vaccines is the following…

‘The three very well documented harms that can result in death are thrombosis (along with thrombocytopenia) after adenovirus vector-based vaccines; myocarditis after mRNA vaccines (more common in young men); and death after vaccination in very debilitated nursing home residents.’’

‘‘The estimated deaths are 3,000 for adenovirus vector-based vaccines in people <50 years old, 1,500 for adenovirus vector- based vaccines in older people, 500 for myocarditis, and 15,000 for deaths in very debilitated nursing home residents…

‘‘The total amounts to 20,000 deaths…



The authors also note;

‘These estimates should be recognized as carrying very large uncertainty.’

In another analysis on COVID-19 vaccine mortality the authors conclude with an even higher number;

‘‘For a total of 13.64 billion doses globally, the corresponding number of deaths would be..

..16,000 (high probability) to 48,000 (high or intermediate probability).’’

Safe and effective?

Thoughts

A shame prestigious ‘pandemic researchers’ the world over are omitting gold standard official COVID inquiry evidence from TWO inquiries ongoing in the UK clearly indicating it was the brutal and inhumane public ‘health’ lockdown restrictions harming and killing people en mass not any novel pathogen and when ‘COVID-19’ deaths were assinged the credibility of this being accurate is low.

Hospital recording.

‘‘Many of the people who actually developed COVID had many comorbidities and it may have been another cause that eventually led to their particular death.’’

-Dr.Nick Phin,Director, Public Health Scotland. (1)

Care home recording.

‘Obviously in that population deaths (elderly) would not be that uncommon so it was quite difficult to tease out exactly which deaths MAY HAVE BEEN associated with COVID and which may not have been associated with COVID.’’

-Heather Reid. Public Health Agency, Northern Ireland. (2)

‘‘The numbers of people who died of ‘COVID’ are very SCREWED….

…Lots of people who just took unwell were classed as suspected COVID without any test being carried out.’’

'‘Other kinds of health conditions didn't exist during COVID and if you took unwell living in a care home you were automatically considered as being COVID positive.’’

-Scott Finnigan. Care home Manager. Central Scotland. (3)

