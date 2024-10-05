Introduction

Exclusive highlights from National Clinical Director Jason Leitch’s interview at the AGE Scotland national conference 2021 where he denies blanket DNACPR notices were being applied to Scottish care homes during lockdown. Respondents at the conference however had a very different view to share and anyone familiar with the Scottish COVID-19 Inquiry will know what really went on in care homes.

‘‘Random DNRs should never happen…and there certainly were NOT do not resuscitate orders across whole populations and certainly not (in care homes).’’

The ‘‘next normal’’ and COVID ‘vaccinations’

As millions of lives are ruined by the lockdown discussing it all has never been so exciting and fun. Freedoms conditional on injecting yourself REPEATEDLY with novel gene based drugs without ANY long term safety data.

‘‘3% of sub Saharan Africa are vaccinated…90% of Scotland are vaccianted.’’

And yet Africa had the lowest ‘pandemic’ death toll in the world (lack of care homes). NB: Western Sahara recoded 1 ‘COVID’ death in 3 years. (see bottom of statista graph in links).

Above the law—no limits?

Isolation

Masks

Tests

Contact tracing

‘Vaccinations’

‘‘The law has basically let us do what we want.’’

UK vs Africa

UK around 90% fully ‘vaccinated’. Africa is 70% unvaccinated.

The problems with the ‘unvaccinated’

‘How can we SAFELY integrate NON-VACCINATED members into group activities?’

‘‘It get’s a bit tricky, you get into human rights and ehtics.’’

‘‘You can’t force them..we’re not going to stand at the door with a cup of tea and a vaccine to force them into it.’’

Mr.Leitch denied any coersion to be vaccinated in Scotland yet on 1st October 2021 the ‘vaccine’ passport scheme went live and 3 weeks after his speech this happened.

The future for Mr.Leitch?

Ever get the feeling looking back on these speeches they were gaslighting us the entire time, dupers delight?

‘Duping delight is a particular micro expression a person will display that betrays a sense of enjoyment they are getting out of controlling and deceiving another person.’

‘Duping delight most often manifests as a grin or a smirk which will flash across a person’s face, and is usually completely inappropriate to the situation or the topic that is being spoken about. The psychopath is either about to lie, or is lying to someone and they are believing it, and the smirk is a leaked expression of pleasure that they are getting away with it.’

- Dr Pamela Meyer on Duping Delight and the body language of lying

