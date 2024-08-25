Could no longer be part of the lies and corruption by the government.

Hospitals are not busy. Never have been.

COVID questionable on death certificate.

COVID vaccine injuries.

Concerns fobbed off by officialdom.

Colleagues scared of speaking out.

Mask harms.

Lockdown more harmful than the virus.

‘Nicola Sturgeon is on television saying ‘save the NHS’ but the beds are empty.’’

‘This is not what it seems.’

How well do these claims stack up in 2024?

At the conclusion of the health and social care impact hearings after 8 months of testimony the above has been corroborated at the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry. (eg-NHS Glasgow wards were half empty in 2020) which is why it still goes largely unreported. Unfortunately no more NHS whistleblowers have come forward in Scotland as mentioned by Kirsty at the end. Many it seems have moved onto other careers or retired.

Workforce statistics

Turnover

Sickness absence

The sickness absence rate is at record levels. Overall 6.2%.

End