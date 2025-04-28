NEW|Lampard inquiry 16 Sept 2024
Harrowing testimony by Lisa Wolff.
Warning: contains extremely distressing details.
Introduction
‘Abbigail Smith, 26 had autism and learning difficulties and was found dead in a park in Essex in February 24 hours after she was allowed to leave the Linden Centre run by the Essex Partnership University Hospitals Foundation Trust. She died by suicide aged just 26 in 2022.’
Source: Independent
Day 4 testimony highlights
Concluding remarks by Ms.Wolff, Abbigail’s mother.
Source:Youtube
The Channel 4 Dispatches documentary Locked Away: Our Autism Scandal can be viewed here.
Links: