Introduction

I felt it necessary to document the courage of Moira Brown from Dundee. One of the very few Scots willing not just to talk the talk but to walk the walk. Moira defied:

Lockdowns

Masks

Vaccine passports

‘COVID vaccination’ mandates

She was even arrested for the simple act of offering books from a suitcase to the Scottish public as libraries were closed due to lockdown.

For the full video of Moira attending Govan Police Station to hand in witness statements from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry visit Moira’s Bitchute channel also on Youtube.

Questioning lockdown

Check out Moira’s groundbreaking book ‘Questioning Lockdown’ (written in 2020) and banned by Amazon in January 2021 here.

Also visit Sovereignty a Scottish political party, which was founded in 2020 on the 700th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Arbroath where in 2024 Moira stood for election as a Sovereignty Candidate for Arbroath & Broughty Ferry Constituency.

Thanks for stopping by.