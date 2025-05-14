Introduction

As if the horrors of lockdown (with powers now permanent) and ongoing adverse impacts on population health as a result were not enough (particularly upon the most vulnerable) yesterday, with rapturous applause, MSPs voted in favour towards allowing the NHS to kill even more of their constituents.

McArthur told BBC Scotland News he was "delighted" and "relieved" but said there was still more work to be done.

The ‘‘assisted dying’’ legislation would give terminally ill patients the option of requesting help to end their own lives. This is the third time parliament has attempted to pass such a bill since 2010. It comes after a bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales also passed a stage one vote at Westminster in November.

Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill

How did MSPs vote?

COVID-19 lessons learned?

Just like lockdows were promoted as being for the societal good and protecting the vulnerable instead those groups were decimated.. mentally, emotionally and physically. You can view the Chief Executive of Glasgow Disability Alliance testimony at the Scottish COVID inquiry here.

Interview

Even though the bill is aimed at people with terminal illness as we’ve seen in other countries once the ‘cat is out the bag’ the scope of who can access ‘death as a therapeutic treatment’ widens as evidenced in this article.

Talk TV Mar 30, 2024

Dehenna Davison speaks with CEO of 'Care Not Killing' Dr.Gordon Macdonald.

‘‘This legislation is dangerous, it will put vulnerable people at risk of pressure or coercion to end their life prematurely.’’

‘‘Over 50% of people in Oregon say they are having an assisted suicide because they are burden.’

Top comment-

‘‘If you want to see the slippery slope this will open up, just look at Canada, they also include poor people as eligible for assisted dying even if they are healthy, mental health conditions like depression too!’’

Thoughts

It should also be noted as well as the last 5 years record death rates, record low births, record low fertility rates and record abotions next on the agenda for parliamentarians both North and South of the border is the decriminilisation of abortion potentially REMOVING gestational limits entirely as per WHO advice.

Depopulation

It’s quite clear what has been going on since 2020 and this agenda is now being embedded and accelerated.

Scotland. A nation in distress?

