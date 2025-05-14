NEW|MSPs vote FOR assisted dying
Bill to legalise 'assisted dying' in Scotland passes at Holyrood.
Introduction
As if the horrors of lockdown (with powers now permanent) and ongoing adverse impacts on population health as a result were not enough (particularly upon the most vulnerable) yesterday, with rapturous applause, MSPs voted in favour towards allowing the NHS to kill even more of their constituents.
McArthur told BBC Scotland News he was "delighted" and "relieved" but said there was still more work to be done.
The ‘‘assisted dying’’ legislation would give terminally ill patients the option of requesting help to end their own lives. This is the third time parliament has attempted to pass such a bill since 2010. It comes after a bill to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales also passed a stage one vote at Westminster in November.
Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill
How did MSPs vote?
See how your MSP voted here.
COVID-19 lessons learned?
Just like lockdows were promoted as being for the societal good and protecting the vulnerable instead those groups were decimated.. mentally, emotionally and physically. You can view the Chief Executive of Glasgow Disability Alliance testimony at the Scottish COVID inquiry here.
Interview
Even though the bill is aimed at people with terminal illness as we’ve seen in other countries once the ‘cat is out the bag’ the scope of who can access ‘death as a therapeutic treatment’ widens as evidenced in this article.
Talk TV Mar 30, 2024
Dehenna Davison speaks with CEO of 'Care Not Killing' Dr.Gordon Macdonald.
‘‘This legislation is dangerous, it will put vulnerable people at risk of pressure or coercion to end their life prematurely.’’
‘‘Over 50% of people in Oregon say they are having an assisted suicide because they are burden.’
Top comment-
‘‘If you want to see the slippery slope this will open up, just look at Canada, they also include poor people as eligible for assisted dying even if they are healthy, mental health conditions like depression too!’’
Thoughts
It should also be noted as well as the last 5 years record death rates, record low births, record low fertility rates and record abotions next on the agenda for parliamentarians both North and South of the border is the decriminilisation of abortion potentially REMOVING gestational limits entirely as per WHO advice.
Depopulation
It’s quite clear what has been going on since 2020 and this agenda is now being embedded and accelerated.
Scotland. A nation in distress?
Murder in plain sight. Why oh why are we so apathetic? It will truly be the death of us. Well, those of a surplus to requirements.
I started writing about the MURDER of the ELDERLY in 2020. The White Rose distributed the essay at a later date!----If You Know Something Is Killing People and You Carry On, That Is Murder
04/10/2021---By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?---BIT OF FREE COFFEE BREAK ENTERTAINMENT IN SONG AND VIDEO-----https://youtu.be/9tJyO90iGko?si=2cDNHRppEGPrfnEW