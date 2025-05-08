Biologyphenom

7 Comments

Linda O
10h

A pair of compromised members of controlled op media and "medicine".

Oddly there was no aggressive new disease in the UK in 2020.

I guess it only attacked the Americans. Highly selective.

What McCullough doesn't mention is that the Yanks have been vaccinating people annually against "flu" for years. Usually in September and October.

These "blood clots" McCullough describes may well be the result of those.

There was no SARS CoV-2.

3 replies by biologyphenom and others
Poisoned
11h

I sure am glad y'all catching on.

1. Dr Tom Cowan cannot find proof of isolation of Covid-19: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z7e1WLoOctZ2/ (5 minutes)

2. Over 222 FOI requests reveal health / science institutions cannot find proof either: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

3. THE INVISIBLE RAINBOW - A history of electricity and life.: https://cellphonetaskforce.org/

