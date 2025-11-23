Introduction

Sadly, as i predicted. Many popular UK and non UK ‘covid critic’ commentators with platforms reaching millions have been out in force dismissing the UK’s biggest ever public inquiry since it’s Module 2 report.

‘Costly whitewash’..’useless’…’a cover-up’…’’a sham’….etc

In fact this narrative has been promoted ever since the conclusion of the recent Module 8 hearings which evidenced catastrophic lockdown policy harms on the nations children. 1 2 Where were the X posts and interviews?

James Melville believes the UK inquiry has overlooked the devastating collateral damage of lockdowns when for 2 years that is what the vast majority of testimony has documented.

Rewind

In light of Neil’s recent X posts let’s take a look at what he was saying back May 15th 2024 where he has been in full knowledge of my Susbtack ever since. (see link in description).

‘‘I think putting the events, the crimes of the past few years behind us without first confronting them and tackling the perpetrators is another banal evil.’’

‘I hold my hands up and say i previously haven’t covered the Scottish COVID inquiry or indeed in England either and i feel very bad about this … by not covering the inquiry i’ve fallen for some of the same evil spell.’

Is Neil not still under the same evil spell? eg; By ignoring the evidence documented over the last 12+ months of (in Neil’s own words) of people ‘‘telling the truth’’ does that not mean people will forget what really happened and therefore allow the perpetrators and their fruits to remain unexposed?

Note: Neil has said nothing about the bombshell Scottish health and social care closing statements from June 2024 which to this day 16 months on remains unreported by mainstream and alternative media. On Neil’s last show on GB News featuring the Scottish inquiry he was even informed of the hearings breaking news by Alison Walker from Care Home Relatives Scotland yet the topic was dropped like a hot stone afterwards! Why?

Other UK inquiry ‘‘expert’’ commentators

From UK and USA. Over 1 million total views. Just imagine the positive change if the actual inquiry evidence received such consistent attention.

Thoughts

The definition of whitewash is;

’’To gloss over or cover up (something, such as a record of criminal behavior).’’

Yet, how many of these covid critic ‘inquiry experts’ have actually watched the inquiry and if they haven’t why are they promoting people continually be disinterested DESPITE what has been evidenced?

For a full forensic breakdown of the disturbing evidence from Module 6 see here. For extended highlights from Modules 3 and 6 hearing from families see here. Share the X links with the above critics for feedback.

The harsh reality is the COVID misinformation era never went away and in 2025 the discerning not only have to contend with mainstream media spin to remain informed.

Also see how this ‘whitewash’ narrative has persisted since 2022.

Here is an excellent recent piece courtesy of Dr Ros Jones from

with credit for the main content

which demonstrates the ‘whitewash’ narrative is having the effect on the population of a psyop.

Psyop by definition means;

‘‘Someone or something used by the government to influence the population’s opinions and attitudes.’’

My counter argument to the critics like Neil is £200 million to uncloak crimes against humanity is money well spent…surely? or in Scotland’s case ‘just’ £26 million.

Thanks to

for help with this article.

All feedback welcome.

End.