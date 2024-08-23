NEW|NHS Scotland:On the front-line 2020-2023
Deaths from all causes in the main front-line occupations.
All cause mortality 2020-2023 (non retired)
I was curious to compare mortality rates during the peak of the pandemic till the period post mRNA vaccination in the main NHS front-line occupations. Unfortunately we see an increased death rate each year amongst these categories.
Deaths ‘involving’ COVID-19
NB: 2023 data has been delayed
Other occupations
In other occupations the death rate from all causes over the 2020-2023 period remained relatively unchanged. Teachers, police, fire service, paramedics, shop workers etc
Elected officials (retired+non retired)
Sadly, almost double the rate of elected officials passed away in 2023 compared to 2020.
Please share your thoughts. This data is more tricky to discover within NRS.
End
Links:
2020:
https://webarchive.nrscotland.gov.uk/20220315040830mp_/https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2020/vital-events-20-ref-tabs-5.xlsx
2021
https://webarchive.nrscotland.gov.uk/20240326182051mp_/https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2021/vital-events-21-ref-tabs-5.xlsx
2022
https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2022/vital-events-22-ref-tabs-5.xlsx
2023
https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2023/vital-events-23-ref-tabs-5.xlsx
https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/statistics-and-data/statistics/statistics-by-theme/vital-events/deaths/covid19-deaths
I know many people have died from the covid injections, I have limited contacts but even with my low numbers there has been sudden deaths around me. Despite this I think the real damage will be seen in the longterm from the alteration of immune systems, we think of our immune systems as protecting us from only infections but it is so much more complicated than that. Our so called vaccine scientists have deliberately ignored this complexity and many people will pay the price with life limiting chronic diseases, not just cancers but also cardiovascular, autoimmune and neurological disease.
They Lied. Join the campaign to Take Action and Raise Public Awareness at
https://TheyLied.ca/
.
Ways you can help Raise Public Awareness
https://theylied.ca/SpreadTheWord.shtml
.
With your help, everyone will know ... TheyLied.ca
.