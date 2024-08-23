All cause mortality 2020-2023 (non retired)

I was curious to compare mortality rates during the peak of the pandemic till the period post mRNA vaccination in the main NHS front-line occupations. Unfortunately we see an increased death rate each year amongst these categories.

Deaths ‘involving’ COVID-19

NB: 2023 data has been delayed

Other occupations

In other occupations the death rate from all causes over the 2020-2023 period remained relatively unchanged. Teachers, police, fire service, paramedics, shop workers etc

Elected officials (retired+non retired)

Sadly, almost double the rate of elected officials passed away in 2023 compared to 2020.

Please share your thoughts. This data is more tricky to discover within NRS.

End

Links:

2020:

https://webarchive.nrscotland.gov.uk/20220315040830mp_/https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2020/vital-events-20-ref-tabs-5.xlsx

2021

https://webarchive.nrscotland.gov.uk/20240326182051mp_/https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2021/vital-events-21-ref-tabs-5.xlsx

2022

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2022/vital-events-22-ref-tabs-5.xlsx

2023

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/files//statistics/vital-events-ref-tables/2023/vital-events-23-ref-tabs-5.xlsx

https://www.nrscotland.gov.uk/statistics-and-data/statistics/statistics-by-theme/vital-events/deaths/covid19-deaths