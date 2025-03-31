NEW|Nicola Sturgeon still under police investigation in relation to 'Covid' deaths
'Whistleblowing' former nurse Lesley Roberts says Nicola Sturgeon 'is sitting there with not a care in the world.'
Introduction
The latest (no.10) in a long running series of articles in the Scottish Daily Express from 23rd July 2024 featuring ‘whistleblower nurse’ Lesley Roberts:
‘Nicola Sturgeon may no longer a suspect in Operation Branchform but as the former leader of the Scottish Government she is still under police investigation in relation to avoidable Covid deaths.’
Ms Roberts has just handed in her fifth – and final – signed statement to detectives from Operation Koper, the investigation launched by the Crown Office to examine thousands of deaths in care homes, hospitals and other public settings.
"I've always said it starts at the top and works its way down. You've got Sturgeon, Jeane Freeman and the cabal of incompetence, then you've got the public sector agreeing with their nonsense on masks, DNACPR and all the rest of it. Where did it all come from if it didn't come down from the top? I believe that by deleting messages they have covered up those decisions.
At the start of the pandemic, Ms Roberts was an infection control nurse with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and also a workplace rep for Unite the Union. She was shocked by some of the decisions taken, such as the infamous move to move untested and elderly hospital patients into care homes. She has now supplied the police with copies of recordings of phone calls she made during 2020 and 2021 as she campaigned for nurses to be given better PPE and face masks, as well as raising the alarm about some of medication being used to treat Covid patients and the widespread use of Do Not Attempt CPR/Do Not Resuscitate orders.
NHS Inverclyde
The ‘misuse’ of DNACPR notices is confirmed as is the inappropriate use of end of life medications but why also no whistleblowing on half empty wards during the peak of the ‘pandemic’ when NHS war zones were being advertised to the public?
NHS Inverclyde mortality
Why no whistleblowing on data that shows death rates were completely unchanged throughout the pandemic at Inverclyde with 8 or less ‘COVID’ deaths recorded in 3 years?
2016-2019= 2,084= No pandemic.
2020-2023= 2,078= ‘‘worst pandemic in a century’’ (a line still being used as of March 2025) along with ‘‘But while the health service never collapsed - surviving until vaccines arrived to turn the tide.’’
Not allowed
When i asked ‘whistleblower’ nurse Roberts these questions on X in 2024 this was the result…nor can i recall did she ever like or repost any of the clips i was circulating at the time from the Scottish COVID inquiry exposing what was being evidenced which i thought was odd.
‘‘Whistleblowing’’
Pro deadly pandemic narrative.
Pro FFP3 masking.
‘COVID positive’ transfers from hospital to care homes to blame for deaths rather than the barbaric policies like prolonged isolation and lack of NHS care.
Not outspoken on COVID ‘vaccine’ concerns.
Not outspoken on lockdown/mask harms.
Gov incompetence to blame.
Inquiry is cover-up.
What exactly is being covered up?
Health and social care hearings highlights 2023-2024. Click to see more from the other hearings here also going unreported by the Scottish press and ‘alt’ media.
Scottish Daily Express email
Ben Borland senior editor at the SDE was contacted 8th March 2025 with the following information (inclusive of multiple witness statements like GP Sandra Ford):
‘‘Social care in people’s homes was drastically reduced, people were dying from lack of care.’’
..asking them to cover the 27-28 June 2024 health and social care closing sessions. No response. Repeat with The Sun, Daily Record, The Herald and the Scotsman.
Press standards
I suspect failure to cover this information must be a breach of press standards where ‘the public interest' is concerned given care home residents had their human rights removed during lockdown 2020 and beyond?
I am not saying no illness but to me was a bad flu which happens every few years!? Very early on I realised things were not right and here is my explanation!?-----Covid Red Flag Alerts
14/11/2021------By Roy R M McIntosh
Yes, red is very appropriate as it seems to have kicked off in ‘red’ China. People falling dead in the street and over publicised emergency hospitals being built. But it fooled the masses, and I was also taken in for a short spell. But I knew that the politicians/establishment could be evil but at time, just did not realise how evil!
Early on though I saw things that did not add up and also read a book called Web of Deceit by Mark Curtis, and boy, did that spell out the evil in the politicians, and they were aided in many cases by the media. Red flag flapping and alarm bells ringing!
The first thing that made me uneasy was the fact that they were taking people from hospitals to care homes, which just did not seem right. Then when I started going out after the first week, I saw police driving around in vans. They were out walking in twos and threes and more or less holding hands. I was going to some shop and none of the staff were dropping dead. All the drunks, junkies and homeless wonders were housed in various hostels and hotels and one was right in the middle of Princes Street, Edinburgh. Now, if this ‘covid’ was so dangerous and contagious would you be housing them right in the middle of a city? I shall add that a good few times I passed, they were out drinking and police vans were there. There were a few places that drunks etc. congregated, and they were not dropping like the Chinese.
On one occasion, closer to home, there was a body lying on the ground near to the local Co-op and the store was open. I do not have a mobile, so when I got home, I phoned the police. Now, I would think that the calls are recorded. I was told I was wasting police time and then asked if I could go and have a look at the body. I said: ‘Are you flipping joking? You are asking me to go and check, and this is meant to be so dangerous.’ I asked: ‘Are we just being told a load of crap?’ At that the person said I shall get the police to go and check it out. I gave it an hour and phoned Co-op. Was told by a person at Co-op that the police came but said they could do nothing about it! More like they could not be bothered…
Another flap of the red flag was the sudden decision to open emergency hospitals – Nightingale Hospitals. Now two points in this. We know that the NHS is struggling for qualified staff, so where were they going to get the staff? Were the politicians going to pull them from their rectums, the rectums they are? The other point and bigger in my eyes: If this ‘covid’ was so dangerous, would you build an emergency hospital right in the middle of the biggest city? Plenty more obvious and safer options like a military base or get ships anchored at sea or in Clyde etc. Shall end this part with would you put people with the most dangerous virus ever in hospitals beside other people?
Regarding the deaths of the elderly, it is common knowledge to some that DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) was used, but ask the average Joe or Jessie in the street and they do not have a scooby about that. Mention Midazolam or Remdesivir and 90% have never heard of it. Those are points that need to be brought out into the public arena!
Now on a personal note I had a nurse visit my home. A couple of my sons go to raves, or what ever you call them, and they have various friends. One of them is a nurse of about 40 years old and works in the Western General in Edinburgh. In first lockdown I played the game of painting shells and stones for the NHS. Now I paint stones all the time, so it broadened my wee childish hobby. I said to Lauren in conversation, and she said, oh, she would like them. So after her shift one evening she said she would come and get them. Now I was not frightened of the ‘Chinese Wizard Covid’ so, said: ‘Yes, come and get them!’
What happened was a real big flap, wave of the red flag and drums were banging! When the nurse arrived at my flat I opened the door and I said: ‘Come in!’ Thinking, she would say: ‘Oh no, I cannot do that,’ but she just walked right in! Now I wished I had a tape recording of what was said. The nurse said that the Western General was very quiet and so was the St John’s, I am sure she said. Now I stand by that, as for on social media, she had another story saying: ‘Oh it is real…’ What was real, the lies and bull crap?
But there were lots of other red flags like the royals still travelling about, politicians and advisors cheating on the public and their partner in one case and that is only the ones we found out about!
So what was it all about – a virus, pharma or bankers cracking the whip, or a plan for world control? Make your mind up folks and enjoy your future of facial recognition. Two or three pokes from the pharma every year, Universal Basic Income, Build Back Better, a cashless society.
Now that would take the shine of your ginger bread – but so many are just walking right into it with a big smile!