The latest (no.10) in a long running series of articles in the Scottish Daily Express from 23rd July 2024 featuring ‘whistleblower nurse’ Lesley Roberts:

‘Nicola Sturgeon may no longer a suspect in Operation Branchform but as the former leader of the Scottish Government she is still under police investigation in relation to avoidable Covid deaths.’

Ms Roberts has just handed in her fifth – and final – signed statement to detectives from Operation Koper, the investigation launched by the Crown Office to examine thousands of deaths in care homes, hospitals and other public settings.

"I've always said it starts at the top and works its way down. You've got Sturgeon, Jeane Freeman and the cabal of incompetence , then you've got the public sector agreeing with their nonsense on masks , DNACPR and all the rest of it. Where did it all come from if it didn't come down from the top? I believe that by deleting messages they have covered up those decisions.

At the start of the pandemic, Ms Roberts was an infection control nurse with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and also a workplace rep for Unite the Union. She was shocked by some of the decisions taken, such as the infamous move to move untested and elderly hospital patients into care homes. She has now supplied the police with copies of recordings of phone calls she made during 2020 and 2021 as she campaigned for nurses to be given better PPE and face masks, as well as raising the alarm about some of medication being used to treat Covid patients and the widespread use of Do Not Attempt CPR/Do Not Resuscitate orders.

NHS Inverclyde

The ‘misuse’ of DNACPR notices is confirmed as is the inappropriate use of end of life medications but why also no whistleblowing on half empty wards during the peak of the ‘pandemic’ when NHS war zones were being advertised to the public?

NHS Inverclyde mortality

Why no whistleblowing on data that shows death rates were completely unchanged throughout the pandemic at Inverclyde with 8 or less ‘COVID’ deaths recorded in 3 years?

2016-2019= 2,084= No pandemic.

2020-2023= 2,078= ‘‘worst pandemic in a century’’ (a line still being used as of March 2025) along with ‘‘But while the health service never collapsed - surviving until vaccines arrived to turn the tide.’’

Not allowed

When i asked ‘whistleblower’ nurse Roberts these questions on X in 2024 this was the result…nor can i recall did she ever like or repost any of the clips i was circulating at the time from the Scottish COVID inquiry exposing what was being evidenced which i thought was odd.

‘‘Whistleblowing’’

Pro deadly pandemic narrative.

Pro FFP3 masking.

‘COVID positive’ transfers from hospital to care homes to blame for deaths rather than the barbaric policies like prolonged isolation and lack of NHS care.

Not outspoken on COVID ‘vaccine’ concerns.

Not outspoken on lockdown/mask harms.

Gov incompetence to blame.

Inquiry is cover-up.

What exactly is being covered up?

Health and social care hearings highlights 2023-2024. Click to see more from the other hearings here also going unreported by the Scottish press and ‘alt’ media.

Scottish Daily Express email

Ben Borland senior editor at the SDE was contacted 8th March 2025 with the following information (inclusive of multiple witness statements like GP Sandra Ford):

‘‘Social care in people’s homes was drastically reduced, people were dying from lack of care.’’

..asking them to cover the 27-28 June 2024 health and social care closing sessions. No response. Repeat with The Sun, Daily Record, The Herald and the Scotsman.

Press standards

I suspect failure to cover this information must be a breach of press standards where ‘the public interest' is concerned given care home residents had their human rights removed during lockdown 2020 and beyond?

