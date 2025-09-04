NEW|Nigel Farage Issues Dire Warning To Congress About Threats To Free Speech In The West
Yet there is something else going on in the West that must not be discussed?
Introduction
At the House Judiciary Committee hearing 03/09/25, UK MP Nigel Farage warned about threats to free speech.
‘‘That’s the foundation..of living in freedom…it’s kind of why we fought two world wars…to defend that very principle.’’
Source: Forbes Youtube
World’s only official COVID-19 inquiries to reveal the truth to the events of 2020 ONGOING in the UK
Principles to defend freedom NOT required however during a ‘pandemic.’ What about the state treament of their citizens (many who were world war 2 veterans) all over the world from March 23rd 2020? 1
UK COVID-19 inquiry
Care Sector Module 6.
‘‘Older people in care are facing the most sustained attack on their human rights we’ve ever seen.’’
‘‘Human rights provides a vital safety net which is MORE important in times of crisis…human rights laws today came from crisis, they were written after world war 2.’’
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry
Equalities and Human Rights impact hearings.
‘‘Disbaled people have experienced violations of their human rights.’’
‘‘DNACPR decisons will have led to breaches of people’s human rights.’’
Further shocking evidence from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry can be viewed here and from the UK COVID-19 inquiry here.
Thoughts
Why haven’t we heard a peep from ANY politician in the WORLD over this evidence when they ARE ‘outraged’ over social media posts if they care about your freedoms and rights? Make sure to ask about your representative about the COVID inquiries before election day! 2
‘‘The pandemic showed that people didn’t have human rights.’’
-Simon Crabb, Solicitor, Care Hom Relatives Scotland.
I see suggestions that Graham Linehan was conveniently arrested just prior to Farage's testimony; an establishment hand up to propel him closer to No: 10.
Dr. David Martin has just told Graham Moore covid and the perpetrators must not be forgotten and brought to account. His focus appears to be more on patents and documents rather than outright murder in homes and hospitals.
Meanwhile, a mass slaughter campaign continues to be undertaken by Israel. Remember during covid1984 when we were told how precious every life was? Lies, lies, obfuscation, nothing to see here and more damned lies.
There's much that is neither discussed nor addressed.... but, things do change,
For what it's worth, I've Tweeted/shared this.