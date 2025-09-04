Introduction

At the House Judiciary Committee hearing 03/09/25, UK MP Nigel Farage warned about threats to free speech.

‘‘That’s the foundation..of living in freedom…it’s kind of why we fought two world wars…to defend that very principle.’’

Source: Forbes Youtube

World’s only official COVID-19 inquiries to reveal the truth to the events of 2020 ONGOING in the UK

Principles to defend freedom NOT required however during a ‘pandemic.’ What about the state treament of their citizens (many who were world war 2 veterans) all over the world from March 23rd 2020? 1

UK COVID-19 inquiry

Care Sector Module 6.

‘‘Older people in care are facing the most sustained attack on their human rights we’ve ever seen.’’

‘‘Human rights provides a vital safety net which is MORE important in times of crisis…human rights laws today came from crisis, they were written after world war 2.’’

Scottish COVID-19 inquiry

Equalities and Human Rights impact hearings.

‘‘Disbaled people have experienced violations of their human rights.’’

‘‘DNACPR decisons will have led to breaches of people’s human rights.’’

Further shocking evidence from the Scottish COVID-19 inquiry can be viewed here and from the UK COVID-19 inquiry here.

Thoughts

Why haven’t we heard a peep from ANY politician in the WORLD over this evidence when they ARE ‘outraged’ over social media posts if they care about your freedoms and rights? Make sure to ask about your representative about the COVID inquiries before election day! 2

‘‘The pandemic showed that people didn’t have human rights.’’

-Simon Crabb, Solicitor, Care Hom Relatives Scotland.

Thanks for stopping by.

End