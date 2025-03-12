Infant death rate

The latest data from National Records of Scotland states:

‘‘There were 50 infant deaths in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is higher than the quarter four average of 43.’’

‘‘This is the joint second highest quarterly infant death rate since the time series began in 2014.’’

Depopulation

The sobering reality for Scotland is depopulation which continues at break neck speed post ‘COVID.’ The latest statistics are on the back of THREE unknown spikes in infant deaths since the experimental mRNA gene therapy injection rollout from December 8th 2020.

But the unquestioning Scottish mainstream media remain mute to such a discussion.

‘‘Preliminary evaluations by PHS failed to identify any link to Covid infections in mothers or infants, and worldwide studies have repeatedly shown that Covid vaccinations are safe in pregnant women.’’

Births

Births have been plummeting over decades, now at record lows.

Deaths

Mortality still remains at levels seen during the peak of the ‘pandemic’ in 2020 and above 2023.

….despite claims to the contrary of ‘below average’ …thanks to new computer modelling, more on that here.

Natural change (births minus deaths)

45,762 births.

62,291 deaths.

A shortfall of 16,529 births compared to deaths.

‘‘In the last few years, the gap between births and deaths has been wider than at any other point during this time period.’’

-NRS

14/5/2022

We are three years on from this, yet nothing as changed.

It’s not due to ‘COVID.’

It’s not due to pressures on the NHS.

What could it be?

Vaccinations

In 2024 pregnant mothers were still offered COVID ‘vaccines’ in Scotland.

Current ‘COVID vaccine’ used in Scotland for all ages 12+

This following is taken directly from the healthcare professionals and patient information leaflets which state:

‘‘No data are available yet regarding the use of Comirnaty Omicron XBB.1.5 during pregnancy.’’

‘‘Information on effects on pregnancy or the newborn baby after vaccination during the first trimester is limited.’’

Adverse events

Safe and effective?

I’ll end with a superb piece of investigative work courtesy of Scottish Unity, follow on X @scojw.

Refusing to discuss the glaringly obvious is criminal.

