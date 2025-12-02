Introduction

This week further revelations about the realities of Operation Talla have been unveilled to the public. Something i have been aware of for some time thanks to the brave efforts of Moira Brown.

Lawyer Iain Clayton and retired Police Constable Mark Sexton are now seeking to raise awareness of this issue. As Iain’s Ethical Approach account on X states:

‘‘A grave constitutional rupture has now been revealed: For years, the people were told by police leaders, by Operation Talla officials and by institutions under oath and inquiry, that “there was no national instruction.” But a signed order dated 25 January 2022, issued “on the advice of the NPCC and UK Gold Command” exposes this as a falsehood. Not a mistake. But false!’’

A plea for help

In his most recent video Mark is bemused by the lack of popular covid critic influencer and media support for this topic. A frustration i am no stranger to myself when it comes to the shocking COVID-19 inquiry care homes evidence North and South of the border.

FOI’s reveal:

In just a three month period 5,000-10,000 UK wide police reports on COVID vaccine harms rejected.

‘‘Where are all the big influencers? Where’s all these big hitters on social media? Why are you not reposting this? Why are you not discussing this? Why the silence?’’

UK COVID-19 inquiry ‘whitewash’

Evidence of UK citizens harmed or killed from COVID jabs.

Thoughts

The Police Scotland FOI response confirming Operation Talla can be viewed here and the Ethical Approach PDF download Evidence Release: Phase 1 here.

End.