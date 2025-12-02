Operation Talla: A plea from Mark Sexton
Former Police Constable baffled at lack of popular influencer and media concern.
Introduction
This week further revelations about the realities of Operation Talla have been unveilled to the public. Something i have been aware of for some time thanks to the brave efforts of Moira Brown.
Lawyer Iain Clayton and retired Police Constable Mark Sexton are now seeking to raise awareness of this issue. As Iain’s Ethical Approach account on X states:
‘‘A grave constitutional rupture has now been revealed: For years, the people were told by police leaders, by Operation Talla officials and by institutions under oath and inquiry, that “there was no national instruction.” But a signed order dated 25 January 2022, issued “on the advice of the NPCC and UK Gold Command” exposes this as a falsehood. Not a mistake. But false!’’
A plea for help
In his most recent video Mark is bemused by the lack of popular covid critic influencer and media support for this topic. A frustration i am no stranger to myself when it comes to the shocking COVID-19 inquiry care homes evidence North and South of the border.
FOI’s reveal:
In just a three month period 5,000-10,000 UK wide police reports on COVID vaccine harms rejected.
‘‘Where are all the big influencers? Where’s all these big hitters on social media? Why are you not reposting this? Why are you not discussing this? Why the silence?’’
UK COVID-19 inquiry ‘whitewash’
Evidence of UK citizens harmed or killed from COVID jabs.
Ruth O'Rafferty-Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.
Kate Scott-Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK.
Charlet Crichton-UK CV Family.
Sarah Moore-Leigh Day Solicitors.
Anna Morris KC-Vaccine Injured and Bereaved UK, UK CV Family and the Scottish Vaccine Injury Group.
Every Story Matters-People’s experiences of COVID vaccines.
Thoughts
The Police Scotland FOI response confirming Operation Talla can be viewed here and the Ethical Approach PDF download Evidence Release: Phase 1 here.
89 people died in the month of January 21 more than January 2020 pandemic year for Dumfries and Galloway. I've raised this loads of times and I've spoken to every police officer I see face to face every local councillor.
Every politician and every Dr 264 of them face to face .
I've lost 24 members of my family and friends in 37 months and no one activity engages with me it's not in my pay grad ,it's above my pay grade ,I've got another call to take , someone is expecting me for an appointment, write to your Dr , every excuse under the sun
And still the silence continues.
What more can you give when everything is given.
?
I have shared with who I can, but I have to face the fact judging from previous efforts, friends are - no longer, because of what I have shared is unwanted plus some former friends and family have died from the gene therapy. Because of this I'm running out of options! They say things like 'what's the point of stressing over things you can't change?' I have seen, what I believe to be, a manufactured creep of nihilism for decades now in art, media and the numbing of empathy in many people and destruction of optimism.
Despite the above I remain optimistic. A good Soul like Mark Sexton attracts Light and I have observed throughout my life that goodness and Light are subtle in their manifestations and may be described as powerful as opposed to the bludgeoning force that evil has to rely on. Each individual who carries Light is more powerful than any entity that operates in shadow.