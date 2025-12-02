Biologyphenom

Frank Gilmour
89 people died in the month of January 21 more than January 2020 pandemic year for Dumfries and Galloway. I've raised this loads of times and I've spoken to every police officer I see face to face every local councillor.

Every politician and every Dr 264 of them face to face .

I've lost 24 members of my family and friends in 37 months and no one activity engages with me it's not in my pay grad ,it's above my pay grade ,I've got another call to take , someone is expecting me for an appointment, write to your Dr , every excuse under the sun

And still the silence continues.

What more can you give when everything is given.

?

Janis
I have shared with who I can, but I have to face the fact judging from previous efforts, friends are - no longer, because of what I have shared is unwanted plus some former friends and family have died from the gene therapy. Because of this I'm running out of options! They say things like 'what's the point of stressing over things you can't change?' I have seen, what I believe to be, a manufactured creep of nihilism for decades now in art, media and the numbing of empathy in many people and destruction of optimism.

Despite the above I remain optimistic. A good Soul like Mark Sexton attracts Light and I have observed throughout my life that goodness and Light are subtle in their manifestations and may be described as powerful as opposed to the bludgeoning force that evil has to rely on. Each individual who carries Light is more powerful than any entity that operates in shadow.

