Introduction

I thought it was worth highlighting the following evidence from

former Council of Europe Health Chief that exposed the

2009 Swine Flu Pandemic.

‘Christine Andersen MEP welcomes, alongside her MEP colleague Gerolf Annemans (Patriots for Europe), renowned physician Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg and Ph.D. Freija Van den Driessche (member of the Flemish Parliament for Vlaams Belang) to Brussels.’

Highlights

People killed to approve novel gene technology.

Mortality in young people unaffected by the pandemic.

No excess mortality in Germany in 2020 until mandatory PCR rollout to healthcare staff in October which resulted in lack of care for the most vulnerable due to quarantine policies.

Excess deaths in Sweden also due to isolation policies during Spring 2020.

‘‘They killed grandma there in that time and they forbid the relatives to help..to enter.’’

‘‘It was such a BRUTAL crime what they did…they killed old people.’’

The following comment caught my attention.

Thoughts

I’ve emailed Christine Andersen MEP twice the past 6 months (2nd after this speech) in relation to the world’s first official undertaking of details in Scotland to expose what really went on during the lockdown of Spring 2020. No replies as yet. If you feel strongly that this evidence and even UK COVID-19 inquiry revelations should be a major critic talking point at the EU parliament you can help build momentum by contacting Ms.Andersen at the following address:

christine.anderson-office@europarl.europa.eu

The full presentation can be viewed here.

Thanks

