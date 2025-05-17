Introduction

I thought this was a credible presentation worth highlighting.

‘The Philippines is facing a critical public health crisis, with alarming increases in infant mortality and troubling patterns of infant cause of death over the pandemic years.‘

About the Presenter. Ms.Clark has medical science and allied health degrees and works as an engineering manager. She has been researching population health outcomes in the Philippines and across SE Asia over the ‘COVID’ years. She writes about her findings as in independent researcher and citizen journalist. She has been alarmed by the population outcomes that are implied by official vital statistics data and wants to make this information available to government, media, and interested parties.

I believe the Philipines was one of very few countries in the world administering so many different types of ‘COVID vaccines’ to it’s population.

Session highlights

These same concerning patterns are replicated in Scotland. (1) (2) (3)

‘‘We are having quite rapid decreases in population because of our lowering births and rising deaths.’’

‘‘It looks like the births in 2024 are trending towards an unprecedented loss of births…if that holds true..we would have lost ONE THIRD of our babies between 2019 and 2024.’’

‘‘Immediately following the rollout of the vaccines we had a spike in deaths.’’

The full 52min presentation can be viewed on Youtube.

