Introduction

Due to the upcoming Scottish People's COVID-19 Inquiry on Saturday 22nd February Professor Ennos speaks to Craig Houston about some the evidence, what it reveals, what has shocked him the most, why it is important and how it has been poorly covered by the media and possible reasons as to why.

Youtube top comment

‘‘My mum died in 2020, after not seeing her family for six weeks , the look on her face when I walked in with all that Ppe crap on haunts me to this day, my mum didn’t die of covid, she had dementia.’’

The reality is more Scots need to know the truth to the 'COVID pandemic' and fingers crossed this event can help achieve that because nowhere in the world has laid out in such graphic detail what really took place.

