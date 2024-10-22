Introdution

This is the first annual vaccination and immunisation report from Public Health Scotland (PHS).

Main points

Childhood immunisation uptake rates across Scotland are in decline

The current uptake rates in Scotland are not yet reaching the World Health Organisation (WHO) targets of ‘at least 95%’ consistently

Teenage immunisations not returned to pre-’pandemic’ rates

Uptake was extremely low in relation to seasonal flu and COVID-19 immunisation of front-line health and social care workers

Childhood immunisation schedule in Scotland

‘‘Longer term declining childhood immunisation trends have been described acrossthe UK nations and internationally, but with steeper declines particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

Health-boards

NHS Highland and NHS Tayside have the lowest uptake rates in infants.

Teenage vaccinations

Chat. Sign. Protect. - All vaccines-Teens video

How teenagers in Scotland are ‘informed’ about vaccinations, with propaganda and pressure to socially conform . No facts. No science.

NHS COVID and flu vaccinations 2023/24

Some very revealling statistics as follows. Safe and effective?

57.8% of ALL healthcare workers declined a flu vacciantion

74.1% of ALL social care workers declined a flu vaccination

64.9% of FRONT-LINE healthcare workers declined a COVID ‘vaccine’

79.9% of ALL social care workers declined a COVID ‘vaccine’

COVID ‘vaccines’ to the rescue? (modelling study)

‘‘The impact of the COVID-19 programme was demonstrated in a recent study (including Scottish data) which estimated that 1.6 million lives had been saved in the WHO European Region from December 2020 to March 2023, with overall deaths reduced by 59%, and this has averted over 25,000 deaths in its first year in Scotland.’’

Declaration of interests

—JM declares that Public Health Scotland received funding from the EU Horizon 2020 programme for work in describing the epidemiology of COVID-19 andits impact on primary and secondary care as a partner in the IMOVE-COVID-19 project.—

The EU Horizon 2020 programme helps to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Jim McMenamin is President of the I-MOVE+ steering-scientific committee.

Deaths in Scotland

Pre ‘pandemic’ death rates were 58-59K/year and should have returned to baseline after 2021. Instead we have even more people dying than in 2020. But let’s not talk about that!

Prison population uptake

92.8% of ‘high risk’ adults aged 18-64 declined a COVID ‘vaccine’

83.3% of all prisoners declined a flu vaccination

‘‘Uptake of COVID-19 and influenza vaccines in winter 2023/24 was low with 13.8% of eligible adults in prison receiving COVID-19 vaccine (44.5% of those aged 65 years and above, 7.2% aged 18-64 years at-high risk due to a clinical condition, and 21.3% for those with weakened immune systems), and 16.7% of adults in prison receiving an influenza vaccine.’’

COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ in pregnancy

Uptake of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women was 15.2%.

Measles

Remember the media hysteria over a potential measles resurgence? The paid for propaganda arm of government and big pharma were not slow to sow the fear over facts.

In 2023 Scotland had it’s first case of the disease in FOUR years IMPORTED from abroad with NO new native cases since at least 2019.

‘‘There was one case of laboratory-confirmed measles reported in 2023, in the last quarter of the year. This case was acquired outwith Scotland. Prior to this, the last laboratory-confirmed case, the first since 2019, was a single case in 2022 which was imported from outside the UK.’’

Do less vaccinations=more disease?

NB: ‘Flu’ all but vanishing in 2021.

Conclusion

The reality is the real ‘‘anti-vaxxers’’ are the ones thast pushed the lockdowns and experimental COVID injections incessantly for 2 years NOT those that opposed. I’ll let Public Health Scotland confirm the following….

‘‘Sharp declines (in immunisation) were observed from academic year 2019/20 when immunisation delivery was disrupted, schools were closed for lockdown periods, and there was high absenteeism due to sickness and isolation policy, followed by some recovery but not to pre-pandemic rates.’’

They accuse you of what they are and i predict soon vaccinations will become mandatory for school attendance and perhaps even for NHS staff.

