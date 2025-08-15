Overview of main data-confirmed strokes

The pre ‘pandemic’/mRNA period yearly average was 9,507.

Post ‘pandemic/mRNA’ yearly average is now 11,201 an 18% increase.

From 2016-2019 there were 38,439 confirmed strokes in total.

From 2021-2024 there were 44,805 confirmed strokes in total.

‘‘Meaning since the start of the lockdown/mRNA period there have been an additional 6,366 strokes in Scotland compared to the 2016-2019 average.’’

Scottish Ambulance Service data

‘The number of incidents identified as potential ‘hyper-acute’ strokes on initial call to SAS has increased from 6,719 in 2018, to 7,982 in 2024.’

This represents a 19% increase over that time period.

When ambulance clinicians attend, the number of potential hyper-acute strokes increased to 8,760 in 2024.

‘‘Meaning in 2024 post mRNA/lockdown there have been an additional 2,041 hyper acute strokes in Scotland compared to 2018.’’

Thoughts

Death rates seen during ‘the pandemic’ from 2020 are continuing in 2024/25 and the Scottish population is experiencing increased incidents of stroke. Even though the ‘COVID’ fear advertising has faded away the Scottish population in 2025 is at increased risk of disease and death than in 2020.

No analysis was available on the potential causes of the alarming increases in stroke. Lockdowns and novel mRNA injections are unlikely to be considered so maybe it is climate change?

Link to full document.

