Introduction

‘In collaboration with Public Health Scotland, Nesta, an innovation agency for social good, has today published two key publications which explore how Scotland’s planning system can be used to create healthier food environments and support efforts to reduce obesity and health inequalities.’

Nesta

Nesta is a aligned with the goals of the unelected World Economic Forum.

Former CEO Geoff Mulgan (2011-2019) was an Agenda Contributor to the Forum and in 2017 was co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Council on the Future of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship supporting the Fourth Industrial Revolution. In his latest book ‘Another World is Possible’ humanity apparently suffers from a ‘crisis of imagination.’

Planning for Healthier Communities document

Deciding what you can eat for the next 10 years.

Takeaway mangement zones

‘Takeaway Management Zones (TMZs) are planning policies to restrict new hot food takeaways, especially near schools, to help address obesity. They aim to create healthier food environments by restricting planning permission for new takeaways within a set distance of schools or in areas with many existing outlets.’

‘Scotland’s planning system now provides an opportunity to introduce TMZs or similar policies, thanks to the adoption of NPF4.’

‘All 32 local authorities and 2 National Park Authorities are preparing their new-style LDPs at present (mid 2025) and, once adopted, these LDPs ‘will likely cover a period spanning 2028–2038, or potentially longer should any delays to adoption occur. In the period leading up to 2028, there is an opportunity for public health stakeholders to engage and support the preparation of LDPs across Scotland, and if desired, propose new food environment policies.’

What might food environment policies look like within Local Development Plans?

A policy restricting further fast food chain outlets.

A policy restricting or specifying what food is sold on the premises.

Key considerations for TMZs in Scotland

The Scottish planning system is open to being convinced of the need for this, should local authorities decide to pursue food environment policies, including TMZs.

This research suggests that it would be possible to propose and implement TMZs in Scotland. However, there have also been a number of challenges identified that would need to be addressed in order to achieve widespread adoption.'

Evidence indicates that the fast food industry has been particularly vocal and well-resourced to challenge TMZ policies. The Department of Planning and Environmental Appeals in Scotland is a significant gatekeeper and decision-maker of proposed policies, which will ultimately go on to influence population health and well-being. Similarly, elected Councillors have a role in making some planning decisions if they are decided at a planning committee, or appealed to the Local Review body.

Ensuring that elected Councillors support any potential policy and understand the health evidence underpinning it is fundamental to ensuring that it is consistently applied.’

Conclusion

‘For the greater good’ or just for greater control? eg; No evidence the policy will actually lower obesity rates which means additional add on’s would be required. The policy will however adversely impact small business owners like our already struggling fish and chip shops. More on that here.

‘TMZs are, however, insufficient in themselves to make a significant and immediate impact on current obesity rates. Modelling by Nesta demonstrates that they would have no impact on reducing obesity rates over the next 5 years due to the policy only affecting planning decisions for new outlet. Research does show that the policy can be successful in reducing the growth of new takeaways.’

‘ TMZs could be an albeit imperfect stepping stone on a journey to more impactful and targeted policy if data availability changes in the future.’

The planning for healthier communties document can be read in full here with the Policy Brief here.

