‘Scotland is facing a serious and escalating threat from wildfires. The events of 2025, including the largest wildfire ever recorded in the United Kingdom around Carrbridge and Dava Moor, demonstrated with unprecedented clarity how vulnerable our landscapes, communities and infrastructure have become to a changing climate.’

‘In 2025, Scotland experienced its most severe wildfire season on record. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) recorded a total of 241 wildfire incidents throughout the year, with 109 wildfires in April alone. These included the Glen Rosa wildfire on the Isle of Arran and a large wildfire in the Glen Trool area in Galloway Forest Park. A wildfire is classed as a large outdoor fire with over 1000 square metres of burned area.’

‘The frequency and scale of wildfire incidents in Scotland have increased in recent years. Whilst human actions (intentional or accidental) are often a factor, climate change is intensifying wildfire risk through warmer temperatures and longer dry spells, particularly in Spring.’

No fires in public places.

N o barbecues in public places.

Fixed penalty notices.

‘In April 2026, new fire prevention byelaws will come into effect in Cairngorms National Park as part of the wider approach to wildfire management set out in the Cairngorms Integrated Wildfire Management Plan. These byelaws will mean that fires and barbecues will be banned in public places within the National Park between 1 April and 30 September every year.’

‘The Natural Environment (Scotland) Act 2026 is a landmark piece of legislation, passed by the Scottish Parliament in January 2026, which aims to protect and restore Scotland’s natural environment. Subject to Royal Assent, the legislation creates new tools for wildfire management..

…including provisions which ensure that local authorities have the ability to put in place fire prevention byelaws, similar to those in Cairngorms National Park, if they wish to do so as part of their local wildfire management strategies…

..The new legislation also enables Scottish Ministers to make regulations that would allow National Park authorities and local authorities to enforce these byelaws by issuing fixed penalty notices. Subject to local authorities making fire management byelaws and decisions by the next administration and parliamentary approval, a fixed penalty notice regime could be implemented in 2027.’

‘Wildfires are no longer rare or predictable events. They are a growing, climate‑driven threat that demands shared responsibility and strong, coordinated action. As global warming intensifies in the decades ahead, we must continue to advance all three pillars of this Action Plan to ensure that Scotland’s climate resilience keeps pace.’

The full Strategic Action Plan on Wildfires report can be viewed here.

Let’s take a look at the latest official data from Scottish Fire and Rescue published 31st October 2025 sourced from the following links 1 2.

Primary AND secondary fires including grassland, crops and woodland are in DECLINE.

‘‘Over the last decade, there has been a 17.1% decrease in the number of primary fires.’’ -SFRS

NB: The term ‘primary fire’ is used to describe fires which may result in either harm to people, require five or more appliances, or fires which take place in buildings, vehicles and some outdoor locations.

‘‘There were 13,784 secondary fires attended by SFRS in 2024-25, down from 14,556 last year (5.3% decrease). This is the lowest figure recorded since 2014-15.’ ’-SFRS

Fires from ALL causes now at a RECORD LOW.

Deaths from fires at record lows.

NB: 97% of all fire deaths occur in vehicles (16.7%) or dwellings (80.6%).

The BBC conducted their own analysis with the following graph used which i am genuinely baffled about. Even this graph shows in 2024 large outdoor wildfires were in decline and at an all time record low!

Despite claims of climate change climate crisis disaster the facts clearly show the Scottish population has never been safer from the adverse consequences of fires. In further support below is UK wide total fires stats.

