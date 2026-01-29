Introduction

‘The aim of this Quick Scoping Review is to identify, summarise, and synthesise research that examines the different drivers of demand for disability benefits in Scotland and the UK since 2010.’

‘‘The Scottish Fiscal Commission (SFC) anticipate that demand for disability benefits will continue to grow , with the number of people receiving ADP in Scotland forecast to increase from 379,000 in 2024-25 to 703,000 in 2030-31.’’

Main points

There has been a large increase in the number of working-age adults and children receiving disability benefits in Scotland and UK over the last 15 years.

The rise in caseloads has been particularly pronounced since the Covid-19 pandemic in Scotland and the UK.

Over recent years the age profile of new recipients of working-age disability benefits in Scotland (PIP and ADP) has changed and now includes a larger proportion of younger people .

There has also been an increase in the proportion of people receiving working-age disability benefits due to the impact of ‘ mental and behavioural disorders’ and circulatory diseases.

Population health was declining before the pandemic, but this decline has accelerated and continued since.

What’s NOT the cause

Not easier to claim. Not NHS wait lists. Not economic. Not cost of living.

None of these sources provided evidence to suggest that it has become ‘easier’ to be awarded PIP since its roll out, which is demonstrated by steady award rates over time. The review did not identify evidence to suggest that NHS waiting lists are a driving factor in explaining the recent rise in health-related benefit claims. There was no robust evidence to suggest that demand for disability benefits has been driven by the economy and/or the labour market since 2010. There was no causal evidence in this or other sources to show that the cost of living crisis acted as a driver of disability benefit caseloads or led to increased take up of disability benefits.

What evidence is there that the Covid-19 pandemi c was a driver of disability or health-related benefits?

One report by the IFS stated:

‘The UK’s health system has struggled to cope since the pandemic, and this may mean COVID has (directly or indirectly) had a greater impact on health and health-related benefit claims in the UK than elsewhere.’

So it may not even be ‘COVID’ or ‘Long COVID.’

Report conclusion

The question of what is driving recent increases in disability benefit caseloads has been the subject of intense media and political speculation. Findings from this quick scoping review indicate key contributors but also highlight significant evidence gaps.'

‘‘This review found that there is evidence to suggest that changes in population health (particularly declining mental health but also increases in other health conditions.’’

Thoughts

The experts remain baffled. The report states at page 76;

‘‘It is unclear what kind of information is available in the literature about what has led to this increase in demand for disability benefits in Scotland for adults and children.’’

So let me just put this wild theory out there. If it’s not because it’s easier to claim benefits. It’s not NHS wait lists. It’s not economic. It’s not due to the cost of living crisis and not even ‘COVID/Long COVID’ is there anything else that could be causing long term disability in the working age population?

End