Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

6 Comments

User's avatar
Douglas Brodie's avatar
Douglas Brodie
1h

Your wild theory of what has caused this increase in health disability is obvious to everyone except those who don’t want to know. There is still a chance that the USA will provide enlightenment.

Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1hEdited

Maybe what's feeding the growth is the continued acceleration in the use of the crappy and debilitating health care system. You know, toxic vaccines and drugs for all, all the time? Modern medicine is now taking a major toll on the health of the world as it has for the last 40 years.

Is the overall population getting healthier with continued engagement with the health care system? Baffled experts is now listed as a primary mental health disease. I mean, experts are supposed to have all the answers.

Reply
Share
2 replies by biologyphenom and others
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 biologyphenom · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture