Introduction

‘This report provides the first comprehensive analysis of heat impacts on health in Scotland at a national and Health Board level; and is specifically focused on the impact of heat on mortality.’

Cold Scotland

It is admitted.

‘Scotland generally has a cool temperate climate, with only the summer months typically reaching temperatures high enough for adverse health impacts.’

Man made co2 global warming exposed?

See latest from the BBC and the UN here.

‘‘Over the 20-year period from 2005 to 2024…

..there has been a slight increase in the maximum daily temperatures observed in Scotland in summer..

‘‘..The averaged (mean) daily maximum temperature (by year) has remained relatively stable at approximately 17°C.’’

‘‘It must be noted that 2024 was a relatively cool year when compared to the previous 10 years.’’

Heat-related deaths

Scotland enjoy’s the luxury of having optimal temperatures in relation to reducing harms caused by too much heat and even WITH the ‘worst case scenario’ climate change projection of an additional 2.7C the nation would still fall within the optimal temperature range.

‘The most common maximum temperature day in Scotland over the last 20 years is 15°C.’

Deaths attributable to heat

Where is the impact of increasing temperatures due to co2 induced man made climate change?

2006 = 3.1 deaths per 100,000

2024= 0.3 deaths per 100,000

‘‘2024 was a colder year with a maximum temperature, averaged across Scotland, of only 25°C.’’

Observed ‘‘heat episode’’-associated deaths (2005-2024)

Global warming? Scotland is getting colder not warmer.

‘‘In Scotland, 2006 and 2018 both had six heat episodes in the summer months..

.. whereas both 2007 and 2010 had no heat episodes.

Of the last five years, 2024 was the coolest with only two heat episodes.’’

Excess deaths due to heat episodes

Scots safer than ever from too much heat!

‘‘In 2024, excess deaths were lowest (-54 excess deaths). A negative number suggests there were fewer deaths in the heat periods than compared with the baseline period.’’

Thoughts

Just like the damaging ‘covid’ lockdowns the climate emergency narrative is fully supported by ALL Scottish political parties. The push towards achieving the impossibility of ‘net zero’ is costing the country already in a cost of living lockdown crisis to the tune of $5-7 BILLION per year for the next 25 years! As our roads and public services are run into the ground with councils on the verge of bankruptcy our entire system and way of life is being upended…for what? 1

President Trump’s recent comments at the UN are worth paying attention to.

'‘Climate change…it’s the greatest CON JOB ever perpetrated on the world in my opinion.’’

‘‘Aberdeen was the oil capital of Europe…i want to see them stop ruining that beautiful Scottish and English countryside with windmills.’’

