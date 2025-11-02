Biologyphenom

Biologyphenom

27 Comments

User's avatar
SheilaB's avatar
SheilaB
11h

"'‘Climate change…it’s the greatest CON JOB ever perpetrated on the world in my opinion.’’

Well, Vaxx Daddy, I'd say Operation Warp Speed probably pips it to the post, but they're a combined operation, so there's that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by biologyphenom
Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
11hEdited

What astounds me is the objective idiocy of windmills. Maybe 6 years ago I looked into them and found out many lack lightning protection. A routine strike would shatter a blade, the imbalance topples the tower. Why not add basic lighting diverted (maybe $5000 cost)? Next, a lack of de-ice capability, instead just feathering and waiting for it to melt off or dry off. Then the basic wear mechanisms of the massive gearbox. The electric power created suffers some loss when converted to match the grid. These converters age. Grid balance typically requires storage. Best storage remains a hill where you pump water up this hill. The battery farms are appalling. Rapid battery decay, thermal runaway, hydrofluoric acid fumes when they burn.

When cost is presented they avoid including all the surrounding costs. Windmill generated electricity costs more than nuclear reactor generated electricity. They are nonsense. The ultimate absurdity is ocean tethered windmills which generate noise in the water able to drive away marine mammals (else they would die). The noise carries hundreds of km.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies by biologyphenom and others
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 biologyphenom
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture