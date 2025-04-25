Introduction

Is this the end for many human jobs in the health and social care sector in Scotland and proof of the WEF Fourth Industrial Revoltion in action?

Carers and doctors, even families to be replaced by robots? Sound far fetched?……..read on.

Featured in healthandcare.scot Thursday 24 April 2025 is World Economic Forum agenda contributor Dr Mauro Dragone, Associate Professor at Heriot-Watt University and lead researcher and expert in assistive robotics who said:

“These robots acted as first responders, automatically travelling to residents’ flats during emergencies and enabling live video contact with care teams. Unlike traditional devices, they ensured support even when residents couldn’t access their phones or tablets.

“Beyond emergency response, the robots also carried out daily mental health and wellbeing check-ins.

A care work team leader who attended one of the sessions demonstrating how the robotics work described themselves as “totally converted” from a non-believer in robotics to seeing it as something that can help “shape the future of care”.

Mr.Dragone's work has the approval of the UN.

‘‘This person’s work contributes towards the following SDG(s):’’

Robots as key workers in future pandemics?

‘He added that this is particularly helpful during situations where there are travel or social distancing restrictions, as seen during the COVID crisis.’

‘Dr Dragone emphasised that robotics is an increasing key component of independent living, not just for remote monitoring but also promoting social connections and self-management at times of self-isolation or travel restrictions.’

Temibot

‘‘Temi-Robots can be used for exercise, slip and fall detection, meditation, communication with loved ones, or telehealth with your doctor or therapist.’’

Temi in action

Cost

The basic model will set you back $1,500 per month with a $1,500 sign up fee. The average carer salary in Scotland is £12.56 per hour thus a full-time post would cost around £2000 per month. ($2,600).

The dystopian ‘carers’ of the future?

‘In this talk Professor Mauro Dragone discusses both the potential for, and also the obstacles and concerns that still hinder, the take-up and use of assistive robotic technology. Partners include Scottish Care and NHS Lothian.’

‘‘A carer.. occupational therapist or clinician can use (augmented reality) and jump inside the body of the robot in order to interact with the person remotely.’’

Here Mr.Dragone addresses privacy concerns about being monitored 24/7.

‘‘We are not expecting these robots to act autonomously.’’

Fourth Industrial Revolution

Industry 4.0 is clearly being implemented in Scotland along with UN SDGs without the knowledge of or consent of the governed. The latest proof of this is the following Scottish Government sponsored event scheduled for later this year.

Human A.I governance

The Chinese are already well developed along this road with concerning implications for what’s left of human freedom in the West.

To view the full event agenda click here.

Foi-Information requested

Question- ‘Can you confirm or deny if the Scottish Government is working with and or adopting WEF policies in Scotland?’

Answer- ‘There are multiple publications and sources of Industry 4.0 as a concept, including but not limited to the World Economic Forum.’

Link to foi

Source: Industry 4.0 Scottish Government document

Thoughts

How many people will goto the polling booth in Scotland next year knowing their country is being run (into the ground) by unelected corporations fully supported by the MSPs they vote for? Of course this also applies globally. This is not democracy.

Thanks for reading.

